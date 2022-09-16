HDFC ERGO partners with Safehouse Tech to protect customers against online frauds

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a leading general insurance company in the private sector and a digital-first company announced its partnership with Safehouse Tech, one of the fastest growing cyber security enterprises to launch a unique cyber insurance cover aimed at covering financial losses from digital frauds for individual customers and keeping them internet insured. With the new addition, SafeHouse Tech’s mobile security app, BodyGuard VIP Plus will provide its users with 1 year of complimentary cyber insurance cover of INR 25,000 from HDFC ERGO against any unauthorized digital transactions along with priority support and a dedicated claim desk.

The pandemic acted as a catalyst for increasing the number of cyber frauds across the globe. According to the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau, India recorded 52,974 cases of cybercrime in 2021, an increase of over 5% from 2020 (50,035 cases). Cybercriminals are especially targeting new technology users and senior citizens as they are most susceptible to such attacks.

Among the cases reported, financial loss is easily one of the biggest concerns, and both SafeHouse Tech and HDFC ERGO have actively worked together to come up with a proposition to ensure cyber well-being and protection for their customers. Safehouse Tech, which focuses on building smartphone security software, has recently launched a new variant in their product portfolio “Bodyguard VIP Plus” which comes with a complimentary cyber insurance cover from HDFC ERGO. The company believes this strengthens its positioning as a leader in the cyber security and wellness space with the added assurance and trust from HDFC ERGO.

Speaking about the new offering, Aditya Narang, Co-Founder, and CBO, SafeHouse Tech, said “We are committed to offering the most secure and private internet experience for our SafeHouse community of 2 million users and growing. We bring to market a first-of-its-kind package of products and policy – BodyGuard VIP Plus comes with 25,000 worth of financial loss powered by HDFC ERGO. Our existing and new users will now also be able to mitigate the risk of financial loss with this coverage, over and above the state-of-the-art cyber defense they already have.”

Speaking about the launch of the Cyber Sachet policy, Sanjay Kaw, President- Commercial Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, “We live in a world where everything is just a tap away. While the dependency on smartphones has many advantages, it also makes one susceptible to cyber threats. There are various malicious apps that steal the confidential data of users. Being a ‘digital first’ insurer, we are committed of offer protection to our customers with customized insurance solutions. Our partnership with Safehouse Tech further reinstates this commitment, as we shield our customers against the rising threats of cyber hacks and data breaches.”