Reliance General Insurance & Paytm partner to offer customisable health product Reliance Health Gain Policy to the masses

Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd., one of India’s leading General Insurance companies, has joined hands with Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, to offer Reliance Health Gain Policy – one of the most customisable health insurance products to the masses. Now, customers can also buy the Reliance Health Gain Policy in just a few minutes by filling in the required details on the Paytm app.

Reliance General Insurance has always strived to make health insurance more accessible all across India. Launched in May this year, Reliance Health Gain Policy offers a bouquet of “need of the hour” features and benefits. It gives its customers the freedom to choose benefits/features and personalise plans as per their needs.

With this partnership, Reliance General Insurance and Paytm aims to enhance insurance penetration in the country. Towards this end, Reliance General Insurance is making its most customer-friendly Reliance Health Gain Policy available to Paytm’s vast customer base across India’s smaller cities and towns. Paytm is one of the champions of digital payments in India and has been at the forefront of India’s digital revolution, with its innovations that make everyday life simpler.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said, “We look forward to extending the innovative health insurance solutions of Reliance Health Gain Policy to the masses through Paytm’s robust presence across the country. Thereby empowering the customers with the freedom of choice in health insurance. This is one of our many efforts towards ensuring easy and greater access to health insurance for all throughout the country.”

Paytm spokesperson said, “As the pioneer of digital payments in India, we strive to bring innovative technology-driven products that drive financial inclusion. We are committed to improving insurance penetration in the country by offering seamless digital access to our massive customer base across India. Our recent partnership with Reliance General Insurance is aligned towards making digital insurance accessible to all.”

Reliance Health Gain Policy is one of the most flexible and customizable health insurance policies that we have seen so far in the industry. Available in three plans out of three different plans – Plus, Power, and Prime – and an array of features to facilitate customisation of policy for each customer. The policy comes loaded with 38 features like Double Cover that provides twice the amount of sum insured to be used during the same claim; Unlimited reinstatement to restore the base sum insured amount as many times as it gets exhausted during a policy year; Guaranteed Cumulative Bonus, that protects loss of cumulative bonus post claim; or the benefit to reduce Pre-Existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 2 or even 1 year. With many more such benefits, the product has been designed keeping in mind the modern health-insurance consumer.