BSDM hosts Mobile Manufacturers Conclave in Delhi

In a bid to cash-in on the boom in the smartphone market and frugal data packs, Bihar Skill Development Mission (BSDM) held a Mobile Manufacturers Conclave in New Delhi. The aim was to bring together stakeholders across various sectors of IT, telecommunication and electronics to create synergy between BSDM, Bihar Government, the youths of Bihar and leading mobile manufacturers of India. The focus of the meet was on securing support for industry – government partnerships to create new avenues for skilled youths of the state.

The conclave, presided over by Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Labour-cum-CEO, BSDM brainstormed different ideas to establish a centre of excellence in Bihar, create opportunities for youths of the state in mobile manufacturing units under “On the Job Training (OJT)” and “Apprenticeship” model, adopt ITI and other available institutions to impart trainings on industry standards, facilitate establishment of incubation and entrepreneurship centres, build capacity linkages, explore possibilities of CSR interventions and create industry alliance for Bihar on emerging concepts like IoT, robotics, machine learning, AI and big data analytics.

Speaking at the conclave, Singh acknowledged the growth in mobile industry and its ripple effect on various sectors of the economy and workforce. He said, “Such transformation has a wider impact on overall market and has led to opportunities not only manufacturing space but also in spaces connected to mobile industry viz. mobile phone carriers, applications, content creation and so on. Bihar, being the supplier state of workforce to many industries, needs to deliver quality skill training and professional knowledge to its youths to enhance their employability and bridge the skill deficit to meet the growing demand for skilled manpower.”

In the past, BSDM has taken various key initiatives to increase the capacity and capability of the system to deliver quality skill training and knowledge to the youth to enhance their employability. In order achieve the goal of maximum employability; BSDM has implemented various skill development schemes such as Recruit-Train-Deploy (RTD), Domain Skilling Program, Kushal Yuva Program (KYP), etc.

BSDM is working under the aegis of Department of Labour Resources, Government of Bihar, has been driving the various skill development initiatives to fulfill the growing need in Bihar for skilled manpower across sectors and narrow the existing gap between the demand and supply of skills.

