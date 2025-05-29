CallerDesk becomes first cloud telephony platform to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, reinforcing its leadership in data security

CallerDesk proudly announces that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This internationally recognised certification affirms CallerDesk’s strong commitment to information security, privacy, and risk management across its operations.

The ISO certification was awarded after an independent and detailed audit of CallerDesk’s systems, processes, and internal controls. The evaluation was conducted by INTERCERT, a globally respected certification body known for auditing companies across various international management standards.

The audit process covered every critical area within the organisation. This included CallerDesk’s cloud telephony infrastructure, data centres, and backend architecture. It also evaluated call routing and management systems, customer data handling and storage procedures, internal data governance policies, access control mechanisms, and the company’s readiness to respond to disruptions through business continuity and disaster recovery protocols. In addition, employee access, training, and security awareness programs were examined closely to ensure a company-wide culture of information security.

Speaking on the achievement, Rajesh Dimania, Co-founder and CTO of CallerDesk, said, “This certification reflects our deep commitment to building a telephony platform that’s not just smart, but also safe. At CallerDesk, we believe security isn’t a one-time checklist—it’s a culture that touches everything we do, from our technology to our people. With ISO 27001 and CERT-IN grade testing in place, our customers can trust us to protect their data while they focus on growing their business.”

CallerDesk’s journey to ISO 27001:2022 compliance was a multi-stage initiative. It began with a gap assessment, followed by an overhaul of internal policies and procedures. The company then moved on to strengthening its technical systems, providing extensive employee training, and implementing robust risk management strategies before undergoing the final external audit.

What this means for customers is simple but powerful—businesses working in sensitive sectors like finance, healthcare, BPOs, and government services can place their trust in CallerDesk to manage their communication securely. This certification reduces the compliance burden on clients, ensures voice data and call recordings are handled with global best practices, and gives assurance that CallerDesk has strong safeguards in place to keep systems running in any situation.

Its commitment to data protection doesn’t end with ISO certification. The company also conducts regular Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) for its web platforms and APIs. These tests are carried out by CERT-IN–empanelled auditors, adhering to India’s national cybersecurity protocols. This added layer of evaluation is especially critical for sectors like BFSI, telecom, and public services, where government-grade security standards are required.

The company has always believed that security is not just a requirement, but a responsibility. The company continues to raise the bar by embedding trust, transparency, and resilience into every aspect of its telephony solutions.