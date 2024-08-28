CarDekho group partners with BiUP Technologies, ushering in a new era of AI-powered mobility solutions

CarDekho Group has partnered with BiUP Technologies through its investment arm, Girnar Vision Fund (GVF). This partnership marks a significant milestone in GVF’s mission to drive next-gen technological innovation. BiUP.ai is an AI-led Immersive Tech SaaS company that empowers brands to transform their product and customer experiences through a proprietary AI-driven immersive tech & AI-led data analytics engine. CarDekho’s strategic investment will complement BiUP’s mission to disrupt the next-gen immersive and tech innovation space.

As part of the strategic partnership, GVF has made an investment commitment with BiUP Technologies for an undisclosed amount, alongside offering the extensive domain expertise and ecosystem advantages of CarDekho Group. This collaboration will propel BiUP Technologies into both Indian and global markets, accelerating its innovation and growth trajectory and cementing its role as a leader in AI-driven immersive technology.

Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, BiUP Technologies, said, “We are developing world-class products designed to address both current enterprise challenges and future needs, all supported by our proprietary AI engine. We are excited to have CarDekho Group as our strategic investor. Their investment brings not only capital but also invaluable domain expertise at this pivotal stage of our journey. This partnership will accelerate our mission to build our strong foothold in the global market across multiple geographies and provide deep insights into the auto domain and automobile customer behavior.

Sinha further added, “This investment will expand our reach into global markets such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. With CarDekho’s industry leadership, we anticipate continuous product innovation and evolution. Our goal is to transform the automotive retail landscape worldwide through the seamless integration of our proprietary AI, ML, and immersive technologies. We are not only revolutionizing the customer journey but also shaping the future of product and customer experiences with cutting-edge technology. CarDekho’s investment validates our innovative approach and paves the way for exciting new opportunities.”

Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group, stated, “This partnership with BiUP Technologies marks a significant step forward in harnessing the transformative power of next-gen technology. BiUP is at the forefront of revolutionizing industries with unparalleled innovation. At Girnar Vision Fund, we are dedicated to nurturing such groundbreaking ideas. It aligns with our vision of guiding India’s growing entrepreneurial talent and catalyzing the building of futuristic technology. “

CarDekho Group launched the Girnar Vision Fund (GVF) in late 2023, underscoring the company’s strategic direction and innovative spirit. The investments made through GVF are in sync with its broader vision, which focuses on new-age technologies across various sectors, including autotech, fintech, insurtech, and other deep tech domains.