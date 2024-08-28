Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Pine Labs and Visa announce partnership to boost digital payments adoption across Bharat

Pine Labs and Visa announce partnership to boost digital payments adoption across Bharat

News
By Express Computer
0 47

Pine Labs and Visa have come together to scale digital payments acceptance and further India’s vision of a digital economy by unveiling Pine Labs Mini, a soundbox-enabled device for QR, Near Field Communication (NFC) and card payments. The partnership aims to significantly upgrade the in-store payment experience of millions of merchants across the country who currently rely on only printed QR codes or low-tech solutions. This development will also provide a valuable choice to the millions of consumers who want to pay digitally at the time of checkout.

Announced on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai by Pine Labs’ Chief Business Officer Kush Mehra and Visa India and South Asia’s Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring (MS&A) Rishi Chhabra, Pine Labs Mini is a payment acceptance device built for the masses. This eco-friendly and economical digital payment device – equipped with QR, card, and NFC capabilities – is specifically designed for small and medium-sized merchants. It will enable them to capitalise on the growing consumer adoption of tap-to-pay card (and smartphone) payments and UPI in India.

“Pine Labs Mini unveiled in partnership with Visa today caters to the needs of India’s micropreneurs and small-scale businesses who have so far stayed away from digital payments adoption due to the perceived cost barriers. We believe Mini’s launch will pave the way for others to start building for mass-use, digital-first payment products,” said B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs.

Commenting on the partnership Rishi Chhabra, Vice President, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring (MS&A) Visa India and South Asia, said, “Visa is delighted to partner with Pine Labs to accelerate digitization among merchants with the launch of the new Pine Labs Mini. We believe this will transform the way small businesses accept transactions, especially contactless payments through cards and smartphones. We continue strengthening our commitment to delivering inclusive, economically viable solutions for merchants of all sizes to accept digital payments in India.”

Earlier this month, Pine Labs subsidiary Setu had announced the launch of UPISetu, a platform for businesses and developers to make the most of the advances happening in the UPI space.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image