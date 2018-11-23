Cashfree ties up with Amazon Pay

Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Cashfree, said “Amazon is aggressively promoting Amazon Pay, so it’s a good time for our merchants to capitalize on this. We are really excited about being the first payment gateway to bring Amazon Pay as a payment options to 5000 ecommerce merchants. At Cashfree, we strive to bring the best offerings around fintech and payments to our merchants as soon as possible.”

Manesh Mahatme, Director Acceptance and Merchant Payments at Amazon Pay, said “We are excited to bring Amazon Pay to a large versatile set of merchants through Cashfree. We understand our customer’s payment needs and continuously seek to enhance their payment experience across the platforms they frequently use. Amazon Pay aims to provide a trusted payment bridge for millions of customers in India and we want to provide the same great experience to customers wherever they shop online. We are happy to partner with Cashfree to extend the trusted and convenient Amazon Pay experience for customers on their preferred payment platform.”

Cashfree currently does more than 4 Million transactions every month. Transaction volume growth has crossed 50% month on month mark on the back of new product launches. Transaction value is expected to cross Rs.2500 Cr per month by end of this fiscal.

