Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  ClanConnect.ai raises 5 crores in seed round

ClanConnect.ai raises 5 crores in seed round

NewsLatest Updates
By Express Computer
0 10
Read Article

ClanConnect.ai, a self-serve influencer marketing startup for brands, has successfully closed its seed round of INR 5 crores. The funding round was led by Venture Catalysts along with several marquee entrepreneurs including Samrath Bedi, Managing Director of Forest Essentials, Sandeep Aggarwal of Droom.in, Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder of Haptik, and Haresh Hingorani Chief Creative Officer of Redchillies VFX.

The AI-driven influencer marketing platform is founded by Kunal Kishore Sinha (Co-Founder of Value 360 Communications), Sagar Pushp (Former Head of Digital Media at Cheil India), and a notable filmmaker Anshai Lal. ClanConnect.ai aims to provide an AI-driven Influencer Marketing platform that helps brands in making their influencer marketing campaigns more data and result oriented.

ClanConnect.ai is an AI-enabled platform that allows brands to scale their influencer marketing efforts by bringing discovery, management, and performance analytics all in one system. Through targeted searches and customisable analytics, marketers are able to identify and partner with more relevant influencers. ClanConnect.ai offers 30 different parameters to quantify the suitability and reach of each influencer. ClanConnect.ai has introduced a structured process of selecting influencers for brands. It simplifies the interaction between all stakeholders through instant analytics, progress reports, campaign ROIs, and so forth to help everyone derive the necessary learnings.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Attend Live Webinar & Know how to Simplify remote team collaboration and workflow development for your enterprise.
Register Now
close-image