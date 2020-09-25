Rephrase.ai raises $1.5 m in seed funding

Read Article

Rephrase.ai, a synthetic media production platform, launched today with the US $1.5 million in seed funding, led by LightSpeed Ventures and AV8 Ventures. Born out of Techstars 2019, Rephrase.ai intends to use the capital to scale its AI-powered video personalisation platform, strengthen its commercial presence in North America, and expand its engineering and research teams based out of Bengaluru, India.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup makes the creation of personalised videos as simple as writing a text email. Its generative AI platform is solving a problem as fundamental as automating the video shoot process and setting pathways for the future of video making. Rephrase.ai engine can generate millions of personalized videos without the production cost and effort of doing it manually in a studio. The core principle behind the AI video platform is facial-reenactment technology that predicts lip movements, facial expressions, and head movements.

The company is already seeing demand for personalised videos from digital marketing agencies and B2B SaaS enterprises for the creation of sales and marketing video content across multiple industries including automotive, eCommerce, entertainment, financial services, and real estate. The platform enables brands to address every customer individually with video content that builds trust and loyalty at scale. This level of personalisation is impossible with traditional video production methods. Check out this video to see how it works.

“Our goal at Rephrase.ai is to reimagine how we communicate to better match our visual culture,” said Ashray Malhotra, CEO of Rephrase.ai. “Now, enterprises can create high-quality video content for targeted sales and marketing initiatives while saving time and money. This technology will change the way we think about video production, both for business communication today and filmmaking in the future.”

