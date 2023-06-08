Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Cloud Malware Delivery in India Almost Doubles from 33% to 63% in a Year: Netskope report

Cloud Malware Delivery in India Almost Doubles from 33% to 63% in a Year: Netskope report

NewsCloudSecurity
By Express Computer
0 1

Netskope today unveiled new research showing that cyber attackers are finding new ways to evade traditional detection and targeting Indian workers and organisations by delivering malware via popular cloud business applications. Based on anonymised usage of hundreds of thousands of Indian workers between May 2022 and April 30 2023, the data shows that cloud malware delivery in India almost doubled from 33% of all malware deliveries, to 63%; significantly greater growth than global figures. Cloud apps are now the preferred delivery mechanism for malware in India.

Connectivity advances achieved across India in recent years have allowed organisations to significantly accelerate their digital transformation, triggering the fast adoption of business cloud solutions across teams and departments for more efficiency and agility. However, the advent of cloud computing also brings security and data protection challenges, with a risk of data leak and breaches coming from these new applications, and trusted cloud applications providing the perfect hiding place for malware.

The report shows that an overwhelming majority of users included in Netskope’s analysis download data from the cloud on a monthly basis (92%), and more than two in three upload data to those same applications (68%), creating a huge amount of cloud traffic that organisations need to monitor.

Malicious actors are leveraging this extensive cloud use to deliver malware via popular cloud business apps that many Indian workers use on a daily basis, with OneDrive (35%), Gmail (14%), Weebly (7.5%), Github (6.4%), Sharepoint (5.2%) and Google Drive (4.8%) leading the ranking of the top cloud apps abused for malware download in India. Abusing cloud apps for malware delivery enables attackers to evade security controls that rely primarily on domain block lists and URL filtering, or that do nor inspect cloud traffic.

The most common malware detected by Netskope in India were trojans (63%), which are commonly used by attackers to gain an initial foothold and deliver other types of malware, such as infostealers, remote access trojans, backdoors and ransomware.

Alok Kothari, Managing Director for Netskope India, commented on the data; “Enterprises are having to defend against an onslaught of malware, and they can only do so efficiently by improving their network monitoring and detection to include cloud use. Legacy security technology is cloud-blind, unable to provide granular visibility or control over the data flowing to and from cloud applications, and too many organisations still create security exceptions for enterprise cloud applications such as Microsoft OneDrive – which we know is the source of more malware downloads than any other cloud app. Attackers are always finding new ways to target Indian organisations, leveraging new tools and technologies such as cloud applications or generative AI tools, and our aim is to help Indian organisations stay ahead of bad actors in this cyber arms race.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image