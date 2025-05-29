Coforge launches Quasar GenAI Central and Quasar Marketplace to scale enterprise AI adoption

Coforge Limited announced the launch of two new AI platforms: Quasar GenAI Central and Quasar Marketplace. These initiatives mark a major step in Coforge’s journey to accelerate responsible, enterprise-wide AI adoption and deliver real-time innovation at scale.

Quasar GenAI Central is an enterprise-grade, secure GenAI playground that gives Coforge developers and engineers centralised access to top generative AI models like GPT, Gemini, Llama, and Claude. Built with enterprise-grade security, robust governance frameworks, and responsible AI principles at its core, the platform is designed to seamlessly integrate LLMs into the daily workflows, driving enhanced productivity and innovation and scalability across internal operations and client engagements.

Key features of Quasar GenAI Central include:

Centralised access to popular LLMs: Providing a single point of entry to a diverse range of powerful Generative AI models.

‘Smart LLM Routing’ option: Intelligently directing queries to the most effective and efficient model for optimal results.

Embedded Responsible AI principles: Ensuring ethical and unbiased AI usage from the ground up.

Audit trails and model governance: Maintaining transparency and control over AI interactions.

This platform will enable Coforge teams to leverage LLMs for a multitude of tasks, including in-depth client business research, identifying applicable use cases for specific industries, and rapidly developing and delivering innovative solutions for its clients.

Complementing Quasar GenAI Central is the Quasar Marketplace, Coforge’s all-in-one destination for AI capabilities. The Marketplace offers a curated catalog of high-quality AI solutions, designed to accelerate business outcomes and simplify the adoption of complex AI systems.

The Quasar Marketplace features:

Curated catalogue: A hand-picked selection of ready-to-use AI capabilities and AI-based business solutions.

Business Solutions: Complete, business-focused AI solutions built to deliver tangible results.

Technical Solutions/Services: A range of ready-to-deploy AI services and solutions for various applications.

Architecture Blueprints: Pre-built architectural blueprints to streamline the design and deployment of sophisticated AI systems.

Case Studies: Real-life examples of successful AI implementations, showcasing how businesses have leveraged AI to solve problems, improve performance, and achieve measurable outcomes.

Use Cases: Diverse business use cases to drive efficiency, automation, and innovation across industries.

“With the launch of Quasar GenAI Central and Quasar Marketplace, we are taking significant strides in democratising AI access across our organisation and client base. We believe that these new platforms will empower our global workforce to develop and deliver more sophisticated, efficient, and impactful AI-driven solutions, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner for digital transformation,” said Vikrant Karnik, EVP, Head of Technology, Coforge. He added, “These assets are not only about empowering access to our 34,000-plus colleagues but also a great starter kit for our customers to deploy on their journey to being AI-first digital champions”.