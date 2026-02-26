Coforge has announced a strategic partnership with VHC Health, under which the company will serve as the healthcare provider’s digital and IT services partner, supporting infrastructure modernisation, cloud migration and cybersecurity initiatives.

The collaboration marks an expansion of Coforge’s presence in the healthcare provider segment and is aimed at improving clinician and carer experience through modernised digital infrastructure and operational workflows.

Focus on infrastructure modernisation and cloud migration.

As part of the agreement, Coforge will support VHC Health across infrastructure, digital workplace, networking and cyber resilience programmes. The roadmap includes exiting legacy data centres, migrating workloads to Amazon Web Services, and strengthening security frameworks to support long-term digital transformation aligned with clinical and operational requirements.

The initiative will begin with the implementation of IT service management processes using ServiceNow, followed by the rollout of AI-driven operations tools intended to improve service availability and operational resilience. Delivery will be enabled through a hybrid operating model designed for healthcare environments.

Enhancing clinician and carer experience

Healthcare organisations are increasingly prioritising provider experience as part of broader digital transformation strategies, particularly as technology complexity grows and clinicians rely more heavily on digital tools in care delivery. The partnership is expected to focus on improving reliability, security and user experience for frontline healthcare staff while supporting scalable technology modernisation.

Industry observers note that healthcare providers are moving beyond experimental AI deployments towards more structured, outcomes-driven transformation programmes centred on operational efficiency, cybersecurity and workforce enablement.

Expanding role of digital partners in healthcare IT

The agreement reflects a wider trend of healthcare systems partnering with technology service providers to modernise legacy environments and strengthen cyber resilience amid rising regulatory and operational pressures.

Coforge delivers digital engineering, cloud and automation services across multiple industries and operates delivery centres globally, while VHC Health is an independent not-for-profit healthcare system based in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region.