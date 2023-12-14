Express Computer

Cognizant Unveils Shakti to Advance Women Leadership in Technology

Cognizant Unveils Shakti to Advance Women Leadership in Technology

News
By Express Computer
Cognizant has introduced “Shakti,” a comprehensive framework comprising women-centric programs to empower women in technology. The company has collaborated with nasscom to prioritise best practices, aiming to make diversity and inclusion a key differentiator in India’s tech sector.

Nearly 40% of Cognizant’s associates in India are women, surpassing the IT industry gender diversity average of 36%. More than half of Cognizant’s centers in India have over 40% women in their workforce, with women leaders heading two of the largest centers.

The company is also empowering its associates with inclusive leadership training and promoting a sense of belonging through dedicated affinity groups. The Women Empowered Affinity Group, with around 50,000 members and allies based in India, aims to improve the work experience for women and create an impact on the business.

Cognizant also unveiled a year-long campaign to highlight the company’s global, long-term dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace for women by spotlighting their contributions and real-life stories. The inspirational stories attest to the effectiveness of empowering initiatives in assisting women to reach their full potential, develop personally and professionally at every stage of their careers, and turn their passion into leadership.

