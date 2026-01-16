Contextual intelligence set to define CX in 2026: Zendesk

Zendesk has released its 2026 Customer Experience (CX) Trends report, pointing to contextual intelligence—the real-time combination of AI, data and human understanding—as the new standard for exceptional customer service.

The findings suggest that Indian consumers are raising the bar sharply. Around 80% say their customer service expectations are higher than a year ago, 79% want more personalised experiences from brands using AI, and an overwhelming 96% are calling for explainable and transparent AI. Yet many organisations are still struggling to keep pace: only 44% currently provide a full, inspectable trail of AI decisions, and the same proportion of agents see trust and transparency as a top priority.

Rising expectations, widening gaps

The report highlights growing concern among business leaders that fragmented data and inconsistent AI practices threaten service quality. 91% believe disconnected data undermines consistent CX, while 92% warn that customers will abandon brands unable to resolve issues at the first point of contact. In response, nearly half of Indian organisations have already adopted prompt-analytics hubs—a figure expected to surge to 93% within a year—and 92% are implementing AI reasoning controls to improve transparency.

Based on insights from more than 11,000 consumers, CX leaders and service agents globally, Zendesk’s eighth annual report underscores that the most successful organisations are those blending AI capability with human empathy.

“AI is not the differentiator anymore. How intelligently you apply it is,” said Tom Eggemeier. “When 85% of CX leaders say one unresolved issue is enough to lose a customer, speed, accuracy, and empathy become non-negotiable. The best systems connect past interactions to present intent to anticipate what is next, putting contextual intelligence in action.”

India at the centre of the CX shift

According to Mitch Young, India’s CX evolution reflects a broader digital acceleration. “Customers aren’t looking for faster replies; they expect issues to be resolved on the first contact, with service that feels personal and AI that can clearly explain its decisions,” he said, adding that organisations failing to operationalise AI with the right data and governance risk eroding trust.

Five CX shifts shaping 2026

The Zendesk CX Trends 2026 report identifies five major shifts expected to redefine customer experience:

– Memory-rich AI enabling deeper personalisation by carrying context across channels and time, with 83% of Indian consumers expecting agents to pick up conversations without repetition.



– Instant resolution becoming the norm, as 89% of consumers say both speed and resolution influence purchasing decisions.



– Multimodal engagement, allowing seamless movement between voice, chat, images and video within a single interaction.



– Promptable analytics, giving leaders real-time insights, with adoption in India expected to nearly double within a year.



– AI transparency becoming mandatory, driven by consumer demand for clear, plain-language explanations of AI decisions.



Together, these trends signal a shift away from isolated automation towards intelligence-led CX strategies. As consumer expectations continue to rise, Zendesk concludes that contextual intelligence will be central to building trust, loyalty and long-term differentiation—particularly in fast-evolving markets such as India.