Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Core Integra ventures into talent acquisition for India, Middle East, US, and SEA Markets

Core Integra ventures into talent acquisition for India, Middle East, US, and SEA Markets

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Core Integra, is excited to announce its expansion into the talent acquisition sector, targeting India, the Middle East, the US, and Southeast Asian (SEA) markets. This strategic move addresses the rising demand for specialized talent across diverse industries, crucial for staying competitive and relevant. With addition of talent acquisition to their service portfolio, Core Integra becomes a comprehensive HR services provider, including HRO, payroll, compliance, tech solutions and advisory.

The new talent acquisition arm will primarily focus on senior-level talent, including middle management and CXO positions, aiming to strengthen organizational leadership and foster strategic growth for businesses in a dynamic market landscape. The services will cater across industries such as manufacturing, services, BFSI, healthcare, and technology. Under this arm, Core Integra aims to enhance its offerings with refined recruitment strategies, high-potential identification, leadership development, and succession planning.

Meenakshi Jaryal, an esteemed entrepreneur with two decades of experience in talent acquisition, will lead this new arm. Her leadership, combined with Core Integra’s technological expertise, is poised to redefine talent acquisition across these global markets.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director of Core Integra, emphasized, “Core Integra’s venture into talent acquisition for India, the Middle East, US, and SEA markets addresses a critical industry demand for enhanced leadership. By integrating specialized recruitment with our expertise in HR and compliance, we aim to boost organizational effectiveness and strategic development. This initiative underscores our commitment to proactive, tailored HR solutions that drive sustained business growth.”

Core Integra’s proprietary tech offerings include Ctrl-F (labour law compliance platform), Corex (HRMS), Core PFT (PF Trust Operations), Core Pay (Payment management solutions) and custom-built Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI solutions for enhanced process efficiencies and cost optimisation. As a national leader in regulatory compliance and RegTech, Core Integra serves over 750 clients across 30 industries, spanning 1500 locations nationwide, with comprehensive advisory and outsourcing services.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image