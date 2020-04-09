‘Smart Tech’ can help India manage global crisis better

Read Article

Leveraging the power of “Smart Tech” — 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 — can help India create an efficient crisis management system which can ensure minimal impact due to any man-made or natural crisis, a new report from market research firm techARC said.

These technologies can help create an automated end-to-end supply chain for consumers with minimal failure chances, said the report.

“No one can afford to pause a country. There are technologies like 5G, IoT and Industry 4.0 available which can be blended to create a crisis management system, ensuring functioning of several services and supply of products in such extraordinary times,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC.

Such a roadmap can ensure continuity of essential economic and governance activities without putting the lives of people at risk, said the report titled “Leveraging Smart Tech for Crisis Management: India’s Roadmap”.

“We are proposing a roadmap for India spread over three phases, which can minimise the impact,” he added.

India must systematically and structurally adopt Smart Tech to achieve the objectives of thriving digital economy, effective crisis management system and minimising the opportunity cost due to delay or slow adoption of such transformational technologies, recommended the report.

