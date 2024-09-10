CrowdStrike appoints Kartik Shahani as Vice President of India and SAARC

CrowdStrike announced the appointment of Kartik Shahani as vice president of India and SAARC. Shahani will lead CrowdStrike’s regional go-to-market strategy to accelerate continued growth and customer adoption of the market-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform.

With more than 30 years of IT and cybersecurity experience, Shahani is an established leader in driving sales operations, including growth strategies, capacity planning and top and bottom-line profitability. Most recently, Shahani served as managing director of India/SAARC at Tenable, where he led the company’s regional growth, winning customers in all major BFSI segments and expanding renewal rates. Shahani previously directed regional sales for leading cybersecurity and technology organisations including Dell EMC, IBM and McAfee.

“We welcome Kartik and look forward to accelerating our growth in India and SAARC with his experience and expertise,” said Geoff Swaine, vice president of APJ sales, CrowdStrike. “India and SAARC is a crucial market for CrowdStrike as we continue to expand our global footprint, providing access to incredible talent and a central location to engage with customers from across APJ. With Kartik’s leadership, our team in India will continue to play a key role in delivering the innovation and platform capabilities our customers need to stop breaches.”

“I am thrilled to be joining CrowdStrike to lead the Indian and SAARC business,” said Kartik Shahani, vice president of India and SAARC, CrowdStrike. “I look forward to expanding our regional presence, helping existing and prospective customers leverage the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to stop adversaries in their tracks.”

Shahani joins CrowdStrike at a time of significant investment in regional operations, with the company opening a new, 52,000 square foot state-of-the-art office in Pune earlier this year.