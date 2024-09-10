Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CrowdStrike appoints Kartik Shahani as Vice President of India and SAARC

CrowdStrike appoints Kartik Shahani as Vice President of India and SAARC

News
By Express Computer
0 22

CrowdStrike announced the appointment of Kartik Shahani as vice president of India and SAARC. Shahani will lead CrowdStrike’s regional go-to-market strategy to accelerate continued growth and customer adoption of the market-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform.

With more than 30 years of IT and cybersecurity experience, Shahani is an established leader in driving sales operations, including growth strategies, capacity planning and top and bottom-line profitability. Most recently, Shahani served as managing director of India/SAARC at Tenable, where he led the company’s regional growth, winning customers in all major BFSI segments and expanding renewal rates. Shahani previously directed regional sales for leading cybersecurity and technology organisations including Dell EMC, IBM and McAfee.

“We welcome Kartik and look forward to accelerating our growth in India and SAARC with his experience and expertise,” said Geoff Swaine, vice president of APJ sales, CrowdStrike. “India and SAARC is a crucial market for CrowdStrike as we continue to expand our global footprint, providing access to incredible talent and a central location to engage with customers from across APJ. With Kartik’s leadership, our team in India will continue to play a key role in delivering the innovation and platform capabilities our customers need to stop breaches.”

“I am thrilled to be joining CrowdStrike to lead the Indian and SAARC business,” said Kartik Shahani, vice president of India and SAARC, CrowdStrike. “I look forward to expanding our regional presence, helping existing and prospective customers leverage the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to stop adversaries in their tracks.”

Shahani joins CrowdStrike at a time of significant investment in regional operations, with the company opening a new, 52,000 square foot state-of-the-art office in Pune earlier this year.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image