CrowdStrike secures ISO 42001 certification, signalling a stronger push on responsible AI in cybersecurity

As artificial intelligence becomes central to both cyberattacks and cyber defence, questions around how AI is governed are moving from theory into regulation. Against this backdrop, CrowdStrike has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, positioning itself among the early cybersecurity vendors to be externally audited against the world’s first formal AI management system standard.

The certification covers core components of CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, including endpoint security, extended detection and response (XDR), and its generative AI assistant, Charlotte AI. More than a compliance badge, ISO 42001 is emerging as a reference point for organisations trying to balance aggressive AI adoption with rising expectations around accountability, transparency and risk management.

Responsible AI moves from principle to practice

ISO 42001 provides a structured framework for how AI systems are designed, deployed and operated, particularly in regulated environments. For cybersecurity vendors, this matters because defenders are expected to operate within governance and legal constraints that attackers simply ignore.

Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike, framed the certification as foundational rather than cosmetic, noting that responsible AI governance is inseparable from effective security. In practical terms, the audit examined how CrowdStrike manages AI risk, oversees model behaviour, and embeds controls across the lifecycle of its AI-powered capabilities.

AI-native defence for AI-accelerated threats

The timing is significant. Threat actors are increasingly using AI to automate reconnaissance, scale phishing, and accelerate attack chains. CrowdStrike’s platform has long positioned itself as AI-native, using behavioural analytics to detect and respond to threats in real time. The company argues that matching AI-driven attacks requires not just speed, but disciplined AI systems that do not introduce new risks.

Charlotte AI sits at the centre of this strategy. Rather than replacing analysts, it is designed to support what CrowdStrike calls an “agentic SOC,” where intelligent agents handle repetitive tasks while humans retain oversight of decisions and actions. Key elements include mission-ready security agents trained on incident response expertise, no-code tools for building custom agents, and an orchestration layer that allows internal and third-party agents to work together.

Governance in the agentic era

A recurring concern with autonomous and semi-autonomous AI is loss of control. CrowdStrike emphasises that Charlotte AI operates under a model of bounded autonomy, meaning security teams decide when AI can act and where human approval is required. According to the company, this design is critical for enterprises operating under strict regulatory and compliance regimes.

The ISO 42001 certification was awarded following an independent audit of CrowdStrike’s AI management system, covering governance structures, policies, risk controls and development practices. As regulators worldwide begin to sharpen their focus on AI accountability, such certifications are likely to become more than optional.

For now, CrowdStrike’s move reflects a broader shift in cybersecurity: AI is no longer just about outpacing attackers—it is about doing so in a way that regulators, customers and boards can trust.