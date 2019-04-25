Curtain Raiser: Express Computer to organise Smart Manufacturing Conclave

Express Computer, an Indian Express Group initiative and a monthly magazine targeted for the Indian CIO community will host its maiden Smart Manufacturing Conclave (SMC) in Khopoli (near Mumbai), Novotel Imagica (#smartmfgconclave).

The event will see some of the industry stalwarts participating in panel discussions and giving talks on various topics. Both days, some of the eminent IT practitioners from the manufacturing vertical will be recognised with Smart Manufacturing Innovation Awards, for the business transformation brought about by their IT initiatives in their respective companies.

Day 1 will begin with keynote session by Vinay Jammu, Technology Leader, Physical-Digital Analytics & Software at GE Global Research: The relevance of Digital Twins for Manufacturing. He will speak on digital twin technology and what is the potential for the digital twin technology in the manufacturing Industry.

The Group CIO of Piramal Industries, Viral Gandhi’s session on ‘Enterprises Creating a culture of Digital Innovation will also be a big attraction for the IT executives from the manufacturing industry.



A panel discussion is also organised, wherein CIOs from a variety of industries will share their views: ‘Smart Manufacturing: Best practices for taking manufacturing efficiencies to a new level’, the panelists include Piyush Chowhan, CIO of Arvind Lifestyle Brands; Ketan Karkhanis, Head – IT, Clariant in India; Jagdish Lomte, CIO, Thermax; Nabuath Khan, Practice Head Manufacturing and IOT Analytics, SAS India; Ranjit Metrani, VP Sales & Chief Revenue Offier, ESDS; Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer.

India’s manufacturing sector has evolved from the initial phases of industrialization to liberalisation to the current phase of global competitiveness. Backed by competitive technology and talent, today Indian manufacturing companies are now expanding fast into global markets. India is expected to become the fifth largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of 2020, and the government has set an ambitious target of increasing the contribution of manufacturing output to 25% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

That said, India still lags global giants like China, in terms of infrastructure and capabilities. Can India, with its traditional strengths in software services, address the huge gap in manufacturing efficiencies? Can Indian manufacturers take advantage of technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data and improve efficiencies to a new level? To get answers to these questions, join us at the ‘Smart Manufacturing Conclave’ – a conference conceptualized by Express Computer, India’s foremost business IT magazine, and part of the Indian Express Group.

