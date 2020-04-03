D-Link India commits Rs 60 lakhs to fight COVID-19 crisis in India

Read Article

In this moment of grave national crisis, D-Link (India) Ltd. has committed Rs. 60 lacs in nations service towards its fight against COVID-19 Pandemic in India.

D-Link (India) Ltd. is supporting several initiatives that includes:

•Contribution of Rs. 35 lakhs towards PM Care fund

•Contribution of Rs. 20 lakhs towards CM COVID Fund (Maharashtra)

•Contribution of Rs. 5 lakhs towards TATA Memorial Hospital

“We extend our profound solidarity to all the frontline forces who are leading the battle against COVID-19 with utmost sincerity & brilliance. Crisis like this requires Businesses to come forward & join the battle in order to support the society at large. D-Link India along with its employees is committed to support the government in this time of national crisis. While we

continue to take all preventive measures, we have also been working rigorously to ensure

business continuity. Further I am proud to share that along with D-Link, our employees have

also voluntarily contributed one-day salary towards PMCARE fund as a mark of support during

this health emergency,” said Tushar Sighat, Managing Director & CEO, D-Link (India) Ltd.

