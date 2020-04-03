Express Computer


Exams for Chartered Institute of Management Accountants to move to remote testing from May 2020

Exams for Chartered Institute of Management Accountants to move to remote testing from May 2020

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) has announced that from May 2020, CIMA students will be able to take their exams remotely for the first time. This comes as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many test centres to close, preventing the delivery of CIMA Objective Tests and Case Study exams to students around the world.

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the unified voice of CIMA and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), has been working closely its testing partner to come up with a testing solution since the beginning of the pandemic. This move will enable students to continue to progress with their journeys to become Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation holders and increase the pool of management accountants able to support businesses and public services.

Stephen Flatman, Vice President Examinations – Management Accounting at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: “We are living in unprecedented times and over the past weeks we have seen, rightly so, the majority of test centres close around the world to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing. As a result, our students have had their studies interrupted and were prevented from taking their exams. We are happy to share the good news today that CIMA students will be able to take their Objective Tests and Case Study exams from their homes and with minimal disruption”.

Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, Chief Executive – Management Accounting at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, continued: “We put our members and students at the heart of everything we do. This change of approach will help our students keep their careers moving and it will, despite the current uncertainty, benefit both the individuals and economy on the long-term. Having a growing pool of qualified management accounting professionals with the skills to help guide businesses and public services through the challenging economic times ahead will be increasingly helpful to drive resilience and long-term sustainability”.

CIMA communicated the news to students preparing for the May Case Study exam, and will send further information to students planning to take their Objective Test exams on 31st March. CIMA will also send follow-up communications in the coming weeks to support students as they transition towards these new arrangements.


