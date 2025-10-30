D-Link launches DGS-1530 series smart managed switches high-performance 10G uplinks for scalable network growth

D-Link announces the launch of the DGS-1530 Series Gigabit Stackable Smart Managed Switches purpose-built to address the growing demands of digital transformation, cloud workloads, and increasingly complex enterprise networks. As organizations face rising challenges of bandwidth-hungry applications, stronger security requirements, and modern cyber threats, along with the need for efficient operations, D-Link delivers innovative, solution-oriented, and future-ready infrastructure that safeguards against vulnerabilities and empowers IT teams to scale with confidence. This new portfolio reflects D-Link’s commitment to creative innovation, one-stop service, and sustainable design, helping enterprises accelerate digitalization while building resilient networks for the intelligent era.

Available in models ranging from 8 to 48 Gigabit ports, the DGS-1530 Series comes with Gigabit port and 10G uplink connectivity, for seamless performance for bandwidth-heavy applications such as cloud computing, video conferencing, 4K/8K streaming, and large-scale data transfers. This versatility makes it an ideal choice for enterprises and SMBs seeking to balance scalability with high-performance networking at a competitive total cost of ownership.

The DGS-1530-28P and DGS-1530-52P support PoE+ on all ports with a robust 370 W power budget; the DGS-1530-52P is expandable up to 740 W when paired with the DPS-700 redundant power supply. Featuring Perpetual and Fast PoE, they ensure uninterrupted operation efficiently powering access points, IP surveillance, digital signage, and diverse IoT devices. This makes the series particularly suited for K-12 schools, hotels, and enterprise offices deployments where uninterrupted service is essential to daily operations.

Enterprise-Grade Features

The DGS-1530 Series is equipped with enterprise-class capabilities to ensure reliability and ease of management. ERPS provides rapid failover and resilient ring topologies, while 6kV surge protection on all ports safeguards devices from power spikes. PD-Alive ensures automatic recovery of connected devices, and Fast & Perpetual PoE delivers uninterrupted power even during reboots. With Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP), deployment is simplified and automated, reducing setup time and minimizing configuration errors. By combining resilience with automation, the DGS-1530 series helps IT teams reduce downtime and operational overhead, ensuring that networks can adapt to the growing complexity of modern digital environments.

Intelligence Stacking for Simplified Management

The DGS-1530 Series supports intelligent stacking of up to 9 switches through dedicated 10G ports, allowing them to be managed as a single logical unit. This streamlines configuration, simplifies management, and enhances scalability while providing high bandwidth and redundancy for growing enterprise, campus, and SMB networks, making it easier for IT managers to expand capacity without adding unnecessary complexity.

Robust Security for Modern Networks

The DGS-1530 Series integrates advanced security features such as Access Control Lists (ACLs), 802.1X port-based authentication, ARP inspection, and DHCP snooping to protect against unauthorized access and malicious threats. Combined with Storm Control and DoS prevention, it ensures reliable, secure, and uninterrupted network operation. These safeguards are especially critical for sectors such as healthcare, education, and financial services, where protecting sensitive data and ensuring business continuity are top priorities.

Simplified and Flexible Management

The DGS-1530 Series offers multiple management options to fit diverse IT needs. Administrators can use a web-based GUI and Command Line Interface (CLI), for quick configuration. The series also integrates seamlessly with D-Link Nuclias Network Controller for centralized monitoring, automation, and troubleshooting—ensuring efficient control of single or stacked deployments. This flexibility allows organizations of all sizes to adopt a management approach that matches their IT resources, from small teams requiring simplicity to larger enterprises demanding advanced centralized control.

Engineered with precision and designed for flexibility, the DGS-1530 Series underscores D-Link’s role as a trusted partner in building secure, scalable, and sustainable networks. Looking ahead, as industries embrace hybrid work, smart campuses, and data-driven innovation, D-Link will continue to drive intelligent connectivity that not only meets today’s needs but also anticipates tomorrow’s challenges—delivering on the brand spirit of “One Connection • Infinite Possibilities.”

Product Availability

The DGS-1530 Series is available in India. For more information, visit in.dlink.com or contact a local D-Link representative for further assistance.