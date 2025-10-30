Global security operations leader arctic wolf scales India presence with new GCC in Bengaluru

Express Computer

Arctic Wolf announced the expansion of its India Global Capability Center (GCC) with the inauguration of a new 29,000 sq. ft. office at, The Helios Business Park, Marathahalli, Bengaluru. The facility underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening global research and development (R&D) and building cybersecurity expertise in India.

Following the successful launch of its first GCC in Bengaluru in October 2024, Arctic Wolf has scaled its India team from 75 to 300+ employees in under a year. The new office space is designed for collaboration and innovation and includes an advanced R&D lab focused on AI engineering. The site can accommodate up to 500 people and reflects Arctic Wolf’s global culture and design language. Arctic Wolf’s dedication to internal growth has cemented the company as the cybersecurity partner of choice for more than 10,000 customers worldwide, enabling security minded and cloud focused partners to position themselves as a pioneering force in not just the cybersecurity market, but the technology sector as a whole.

“Our rapid growth in India underscores the strength of the local talent ecosystem,” said Lisa Tetrault, Senior Vice President, Security Services. “The opening of our new Bengaluru office marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive world class cybersecurity innovation from India. This R&D hub will be instrumental in developing cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations globally to end cyber risk. In today’s environment, where cyber risk equates to business risk, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform enables customers to achieve not only world-class security operations but also the confidence and peace of mind that come with comprehensive protection.”

With this expansion, Arctic Wolf will accelerate innovation in security operations and continue to scale a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice, with a leader who will oversee initiatives in AI-driven threat detection and response.

Jeff Green, Chief Development Officer added, “Our immediate focus is on strengthening our world class teams and enhancing our platform capabilities to ensure we deliver the highest level of security outcomes for our customers.”

The Bengaluru site will be home to Arctic Wolf’s R&D teams with an increased focus on AI enabled innovation and engineering excellence. The expansion aligns with the company’s global strategy to strengthen product development and enhance 24×7 protection for customers worldwide through its cloud-native Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform.

Arctic Wolf Executive leaders including Jeff Green, Chief Development Officer, Chris Kraft, Chief Product Officer, Dean Teffer, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, Dallas Rathbone, Director of Labs Engineering, Shiladitya Sircar, Senior Vice President, Product Engineering, Lisa Tetrault, Senior Vice President, Security Services, and Sebastian Schmerl, VP Security Services, EMEA, were in attendance at the inauguration.

