Decentro simplifies recurring payments with eNACH and UPI autoPay, strengthening India’s subscription economy; ropes in YES Bank as its first partner bank

Decentro, has launched eNACH & UPI AutoPay, designed to streamline and simplify the management of recurring payments for businesses. Solving some of the toughest challenges businesses face regarding recurring payments, the company aims to help at least 100+ companies integrate these modules over the next three months. The first partner bank for this new module is YES Bank.

The total addressable market (TAM) for recurring payments in India is approximately $800 million. However, businesses face several challenges, leading to a significant time (and equivalent money) investment of at least 500+ man-hours to integrate and test these systems with their banking partners. One such challenge is the protracted setup for obtaining a utility code, which can especially hinder eNACH adoption. Additionally, many payment gateways are unaware that lenders must use their utility codes for compliance rather than relying on the payment gateway’s code.

How Decentro’s eNACH and UPI AutoPay modules are helping merchants in the ecosystem solve their key challenges –

⦁ Streamlined SOPs: Decentro’s workflows & SOPs simplify obtaining utility codes for lenders, reducing integration time to under 1 week and minimising the high rejections during onboarding by NPCI and the bank.

⦁ 5X Faster Integration Cycles: The integration process is 5X faster with streamlined API documentation and the option to use these functionalities directly on the dashboard via a no-code workflow to reduce the go-live timeline.

⦁ Covering Corner Cases: The module promises higher success rates by at least 5-10% through better handling of last-mile NPCI and bank error codes and proactively addressing common issues like insufficient funds in advance for the mandate presentations.

This combined approach reduces operational costs by around 5X overall, improves customer satisfaction, and accelerates time-to-market for businesses utilising recurring payments and UPI mandates.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Taneja, Founder and CEO of Decentro, said, “The future of recurring payments in India hinges on simplicity and ease of access. With the launch of our ENACH and UPI Auto Pay solutions, we’re addressing long-standing challenges like cumbersome integrations, low success rates, and compliance hurdles.

By offering faster onboarding, 5-10% increased success rates, and streamlined utility code management, we’re enabling our customers to focus on growth rather than operational inefficiencies. As India’s subscription and repayment use cases continue to grow, Decentro is proud to be at the forefront, delivering a solution that is reliable, compliant, and built for scale.”

Ashish Gupta, VP – Product at Leo1, shared his experience: “Integrating Decentro’s eNACH product was a game-changer for us. The support team was incredibly responsive, guiding us through each step of the process. The smooth integration process and exceptional support from the Decentro team made all the difference, helping us scale effortlessly and efficiently.”

Decentro is transforming India’s subscription market with its innovative solutions for recurring payments. From its inception, Decentro aimed to alleviate the difficulties associated with diverse financial transactions by furnishing a sturdy, entirely cloud-based, and automated infrastructure. In March 2023, Decentro expanded into Southeast Asia by launching its payments module in Singapore. With Asia-Pacific being a hotbed for digital banking solutions, Decentro’s parent entity in Singapore aims to 10X its regional business growth by the end of 2024 in terms of the number of transactions being processed.