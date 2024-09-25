Gartner forecasts worldwide shipments of AI PCs to account for 43% of all PCs in 2025

Worldwide shipments of AI PCs are projected to total 114 million units in 2025, an increase of 165.5% from 2024, according to a new forecast from Gartner, Inc. Gartner defines AI PCs as a PC with an embedded neural processing unit (NPU) and uses this classification for the forecast. AI PCs include PCs with NPUs attached to Windows on Arm, macOS on Arm and x86 on Windows PCs.

“The debate has moved from speculating which PCs might include AI functionality, to the expectation that most PCs will eventually integrate AI NPU capabilities,” said Ranjit Atwal, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner. “As a result, NPU will become a standard feature for PC vendors.”

Gartner forecasts AI PCs will represent 43% of all PC shipments by 2025, up from 17% in 2024. The demand for AI laptops is projected to be higher than that of AI desktops, with shipments of AI laptops to account for 51% of total laptops in 2025.

The future of AI laptops

Gartner predicts that by 2026, AI laptops will be the only choice of laptop available to large businesses, up from less than 5% in 2023.

“As the PC market moves from non-AI PCs to AI PCs, x-86 dominance will reduce over time, especially in the consumer AI laptop market, as Arm-based AI laptops will grab more share from Windows x86 AI and non-AI laptops,” said Atwal. “However, in 2025, Windows x86-based AI laptops will lead the business segment.”

Businesses recognize the evolving landscape of technology, foreseeing AI and GenAI as pivotal components in the future. “The question for businesses is which AI PC to buy rather than should they buy one,” said Atwal. “However, businesses are unlikely to pay a premium for AI features but will purchase AI PCs for future proofing and because this is their only choice that offers a more secure and private computing environment.”