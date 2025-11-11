Decimal Point Analytics elevates its new Mumbai headquarters into a center for AI, analytics, and enterprise innovation

Decimal Point Analytics announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Mumbai, marking a defining milestone in its growth journey.

The launch event featured an exclusive leadership interaction where DPA’s senior executives outlined the company’s strategic roadmap for harnessing Artificial Intelligence to transform enterprise decision-making worldwide.

Located at the state-of-the-art Hiranandani Business Park – Lightbridge, Powai, an IGBC Platinum-certified building, the new headquarters represents DPA’s vision of uniting data, AI, and design thinking under one roof to accelerate innovation and collaboration. Powered entirely by green energy, the facility reinforces DPA’s commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation. Designed as a hub for research, advanced analytics, and technology development, it establishes India’s position as the core of DPA’s global operations.

“AI is transforming the way organisations think, act, and grow, and we’re proud to be at the center of that change,” said Shailesh Dhuri, CEO of Decimal Point Analytics. “Our new headquarters in Mumbai is a symbol of how far Indian innovation has come and where it’s headed, building solutions here that drive smarter, faster, and more intelligent decisions globally.”

The session also featured insights from Vaibhav Poonekar (Chief Technology Officer), Sameer Kulkarni (Senior Vice President – IT Infrastructure Support), Shripad Nagarnaik (Chief Marketing Officer), Arun Pratap Singh (Chief Human Resources Officer), and Prasad Nawathe (Head – Revenue Operations).

The leadership team highlighted DPA’s AI-driven roadmap, its emphasis on intelligent automation and decision-support systems, and the introduction of the company’s refreshed global identity, symbolising its evolution into a truly international brand.

With operations across Mumbai, Nashik, GIFT City, London, and New York, Decimal Point Analytics continues to redefine the intersection of artificial intelligence, analytics, and financial research. The company’s new Mumbai headquarters stands as a testament to its mission to deliver performance advantage through data intelligence, technology, and human insight.