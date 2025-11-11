DigiLocker Powers India’s Digital Trust Revolution: Conference Showcases Paperless Future of Governance

The National Conference on ‘DigiLocker – Enabling Paperless Access for All’ was held this week in New Delhi, bringing together senior government officials, technology and financial sector leaders, educationists, and digital governance experts. The event underscored DigiLocker’s transformative role in advancing paperless governance, inclusive education, and secure digital services — marking a significant milestone in India’s ongoing Digital Trust Revolution.

Organised by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and IT, at Bharat Mandapam, the conference served as a collaborative platform to demonstrate how DigiLocker has evolved from a secure document storage facility into a cornerstone of trust, convenience, and efficiency across government, education, and industry.

The conference was chaired by S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT. In his keynote address, he emphasised India’s digital journey — progressing from connectivity to capability, service delivery to self-reliance, and now from digitalisation towards trust as the new foundation of governance. He remarked, “DigiLocker serves as the trust layer connecting citizens, ministries, and departments — enabling secure, interoperable, and accountable digital governance. Our vision is a future where every digital interaction is trusted, every citizen empowered, and every institution accountable.”

In a special address, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, described India’s technology-enabled governance as a ‘Digital Trust Revolution’, with DigiLocker at its core. He outlined the platform’s future evolution — including AI-based eKYC and global credential verification — positioning it as a model for paperless governance worldwide.

Nand Kumarum, President and CEO of NeGD, highlighted DigiLocker’s evolution into a key pillar of Digital India, enabling citizens to securely access, verify, and share identities, financial credentials, and certificates. “The platform reflects India’s collaborative approach to governance and the trust and convenience our digital infrastructure offers to every citizen,” he said.

During the inaugural session, presentations showcased successful integrations across states. Richa Bagla, Principal Secretary (A&T), Finance Department, spoke about integrating DigiLocker with Maharashtra’s Pension and Treasury systems, while K. S. Gopinath, Principal Secretary (IT), Assam, presented on the inclusion of DigiLocker in over 500 services through the Sewa Setu Portal.

Seven states were recognised as ‘DigiLocker Accelerators’ for their achievements in adopting DigiLocker:

Assam received the Integration Excellence award for large-scale implementation across services.

Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh received the People First Integration award for citizen-focused digital identity initiatives.

Meghalaya earned the Dual Platform Achiever award for integrating DigiLocker and EntityLocker.

Kerala was recognised for Innovation in pioneering paperless governance.

Maharashtra received the Fast Track Integration award for rapid rollout.

Mizoram was honoured as the Requestor Accelerator for the highest number of Requestor Model integrations.

Parallel breakout sessions highlighted DigiLocker’s growing impact in government, education, fintech, and value-added services.

In the Government and Education session, officials and experts discussed DigiLocker’s alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 and its role in creating a certificateless ecosystem. Presentations from Kerala, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and IIT Madras showcased innovative state-level integrations and the evolving issuer ecosystem.

In the FinTech and Value-Added Services session, representatives from major banks and financial institutions including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund discussed DigiLocker’s role in streamlining onboarding, document verification, and electronic bank guarantees.

The conference reaffirmed DigiLocker’s status as a foundational component of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure — not merely a technological tool but a driver of good governance, transparency, and trust. It showcased how DigiLocker is enabling innovation and secure digital service delivery across sectors, reinforcing India’s commitment to building a governance model rooted in trust, efficiency, and technological excellence.