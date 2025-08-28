Driving Efficiency and Customer Trust: Liberty General Insurance’s Digital Transformation in Claims Processing 

The insurance industry is undergoing a digital revolution, with claim settlement emerging as a critical area for innovation. At Liberty General Insurance, advanced technologies such as AI-driven automation, OCR, and real-time engagement tools are reshaping the way claims are processed and communicated. Speaking on this evolution, Sachin Joshi, President – Claims, Operations & Customer Service, discusses Liberty’s initiatives to reduce turnaround times, enhance transparency, and create a more personalised claims journey for customers across both motor and health portfolios.

How is Liberty General Insurance working towards reducing claim settlement time in motor and health portfolios?

At Liberty General Insurance, we have brought about a significant shift in claim settlement timelines through the use of digital innovation. In health insurance, for example, we have implemented Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. This allows us to capture data, digitise it quickly, and accurately separate payable and non-payable components from invoices. As a result, our health claims operations have become more efficient, with settlements completed both faster and with greater accuracy.

On the motor side, we have established a Centralised Claims Hub in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This hub deals with no-survey-limit claims entirely through digital channels. By incorporating live video streaming technology and WhatsApp automation, we have effectively removed survey-related delays, enabling us to settle claims much faster. Ultimately, this digital-first approach ensures our customers receive timely support when they need it most.

What impact has automation and straight-through processing had on claims adjudication?

The introduction of automation and straight-through processing has been transformative. For health claims, we now digitally transmit cashless documents directly from hospitals, which makes both pre-authorisation and final settlement seamless. The result is a significant reduction in waiting time for cashless discharge approvals, with over 99% of our claims now processed within the regulatory timelines set by the IRDA.

When it comes to reimbursement claims, automation has also cut down processing time dramatically — today, 99% of such claims are settled within seven days of receiving the required documents.

For motor insurance, our disposal rate has consistently exceeded 100% year-to-date, while our overall claim lifecycle time has reduced by around 15% compared with 2024. In cases of total loss or theft, we have streamlined procedures so that claims can be settled within just three business days of receiving complete documentation. This represents a considerable improvement in operational efficiency and customer experience.

How does Liberty ensure proactive communication throughout the claims process?

Communication is one of the cornerstones of our claims philosophy. Every customer has access to real-time updates on the progress of their claim through our call centres and website. Additionally, we assign each claim to a dedicated claims officer, whose responsibility is to provide proactive updates. Customers also have the flexibility to reach us through multiple channels, including email, WhatsApp, or our toll-free contact centre.

In health claims, we take this further by appointing dedicated relationship managers. These managers engage with customers from the moment a claim is intimated right through to settlement. Their role is to ensure customers fully understand the process, receive fair treatment, and feel supported at every stage. Importantly, this engagement does not end with the settlement itself — the relationship manager remains in contact afterwards to clarify any queries regarding settlement details.

For motor claims, we have built multiple communication touchpoints covering the entire journey: from the First Notification of Loss to surveyor appointment, survey completion, and final payment. Customers receive continuous updates via SMS, WhatsApp, and direct telephone communication, ensuring they are never left in the dark.

What role do real-time health data and wearables play in streamlining health claims?



Wearables and real-time health data are redefining how insurers can engage with customers. By integrating this technology, we can proactively identify potential health risks and encourage early intervention. This enables us to design personalised wellness programmes, apply predictive analytics, and recommend timely treatments.

For policyholders, this means better health outcomes and a smoother claims experience. For insurers, it leads to reduced claim costs because conditions are addressed earlier. It’s a win-win situation where both the customer and the insurer benefit.

What emerging technologies are shaping the future of claims and customer service at Liberty?

Several technologies are influencing the future of claims. For instance, AI-powered predictive analytics will help us anticipate customer needs even before they articulate them. Voice analytics is another exciting development that will allow us to better understand customer sentiment during interactions, leading to more empathetic and efficient service.

Our focus will always remain on enhancing the customer experience. Future innovations will centre on convenience — for example, instant UPI payments, value-added covers such as EMI Protection, or Daily Allowance for accident scenarios. Building on our success with live video streaming for digital inspections and AI-driven automated approvals, we are now exploring AI-powered quality control systems to further refine accuracy and consistency in claims management.

How do you balance technology-driven efficiency with a personal, customer-centric approach?

This balance is absolutely vital. While technology allows us to accelerate processes and reduce turnaround times, customers still value personal engagement, empathy, and transparency. Our next-generation claims experience is therefore hyper-personalised, using AI insights to predict and address customer needs while ensuring real-time updates and clear communication throughout the process.

Innovations such as live video surveys, paperless settlement, OCR, and AI-driven approvals have made what was once unimaginable a decade ago the new standard. Yet, we have retained the human element, ensuring that customers always feel supported and understood. The future of claims lies in delivering a seamless, transparent, and efficient experience, while never losing sight of the human connection that customers expect from their insurer.