Okta with Axiom Security: Delivering robust privileged access for modern infrastructure in the AI era

Okta announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Axiom Security, a modern, identity-centric Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution built for cloud, SaaS, and database environments.

Axiom’s technology will be integrated into Okta Privileged Access expanding access controls to more sensitive resources that Okta customers can use to further strengthen their identity security fabric, so they can manage the types of privileged access across resources and use cases in their environment. As more enterprises bring AI into their workforces, privileged access controls are a key defense layer to properly mitigate AI-related risks.

This acquisition will help Okta customers extend their identity security fabric to more privileged accounts and resources, ensuring a single control plane for managing privileged access, whether on-prem or in the cloud.