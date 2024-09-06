Drone destination unveils “Drone Hub” – a new e-commerce platform to bolster India’s drone industry

Drone Destination, India’s foremost Drone-as-a-Service provider and the largest DGCA-certified Drone Pilot Training company has launched ‘Drone Hub’, an innovative e-commerce platform dedicated to #EverythingDrones. This platform offers an extensive selection of products, including drones, drone parts, consumables, avionics, and BIS-approved drone batteries.

This new business vertical shall ensure timely supply-chain support to the Indian drone eco-system and offer customers with efficient after-sales service. It addresses the urgent need for reliable and locally available components as India’s drone industry experiences rapid growth.

Chirag Sharma, CEO of Drone Destination, highlighted the significance of this launch: “Drone Hub marks a pivotal milestone in our initiative of #EverythingDrones to support India’s drone sector. We recognize the sourcing challenges faced by drone operators, and our platform is designed to provide a seamless shopping experience. By offering timely after-sales support and a steady supply of essential components, we are committed to enhancing operational efficiency for our customers in this fast-evolving industry.”

Drone Hub not only meets the increasing demand for drone-related products but also solidifies Drone Destination’s dedication to advancing the drone ecosystem in India. By providing a dependable and comprehensive resource, the company positions itself as a crucial enabler in the sector, fostering innovation and growth.