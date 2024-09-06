Express Computer

Valiance Solutions launches WildlifeIQ: Intelligent insights for effective wildlife monitoring and conservation

By Express Computer
Valiance Solutions, a global pioneer leveraging state-of-the-art AI technologies to drive digital transformation across diverse industries worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of ‘WildlifeIQ’, a revolutionary AI-powered platform designed to provide intelligent wildlife monitoring and preservation insights. This advanced system offers unprecedented capabilities in tracking and managing wildlife populations, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

WildlifeIQ features a centralized data mart for efficient storage of camera trap images, enhanced animal density analysis over geographic maps, and automated species classification using advanced machine learning algorithms. It streamlines tiger identification and tracking across shifting territorial polygons, which may change due to deforestation or other environmental factors, providing valuable insights into their habitats. The platform also calculates a “Tiger Risk Index” to assess the likelihood of tigers attacking humans or livestock by analyzing territory shifts, behavioral changes, habitat quality, and proximity to human settlements. Unique leopard identification technology, role-based access control with full data encryption, and robust measures against unauthorized access ensure conservationists have the tools to make informed decisions and effectively manage wildlife populations. Additionally, it predicts potential conflict zones for timely interventions, crucial as tigers, which typically require 50-60 square kilometers, may move to human settlements if these needs aren’t met, increasing the risk of attacks on humans or livestock

Commenting on the launch, Shailendra, Co-Founder & Chief Data Scientist of Valiance, expressed, “Our vision is to equip wildlife managers with the intelligence they need to make informed decisions to manage wildlife better and reduce conflicts. WildlifeIQ bridges the gap between technology and conservation.” He further added, “WildlifeIQ is more than a product; it stands as a testament to Valiance Solutions’ commitment to leveraging technology for social good. With the right tools, we can make a significant impact on wildlife conservation and ensure a balanced coexistence between humans and nature.”

Traditionally, wildlife monitoring is a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. Annual surveys in tiger reserves and other national parks, require the installation of camera traps(typically for 2 months) and manual analysis of millions of images, often taking up to six months. With WildlifeIQ, Valiance Solutions’ technology significantly enhances wildlife conservation and forest officials’ efforts by automating image analysis and providing real-time monitoring of wildlife populations. This isn’t limited to 2 months or so, but a continuous activity. This allows for quicker and more informed decision-making in managing human-wildlife conflicts. What previously took months can now be accomplished in just a few days, allowing for a more responsive and proactive approach to wildlife management.

WildlifeIQ is a comprehensive solution designed to revolutionize wildlife preservation and safeguard our planet’s precious wildlife through innovative technology and data-driven insights. By providing real-time, intelligent insights into wildlife populations and behaviors, WildlifeIQ empowers conservationists to make informed decisions and take proactive measures to protect our precious wildlife, bridging the gap between technology and conservation and offering a powerful tool for effective wildlife management and preservation.

