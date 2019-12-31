Energy big data centre unveiled in northeast China

An energy big data centre has been unveiled in Shenyang in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, according to Monday’s Science and Technology Daily.

The big data centre aims to support the energy Internet and digital economy construction of Liaoning Province, as well as ensure the overall coordination and efficient operation of electricity and energy among Heilongjiang Province, Jilin Province and the eastern regions of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The centre is expected to deepen digital enterprise construction, contribute more to the supply-side structural reform of Liaoning Province, and promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, said the newspaper.

Collecting energy industry data of the provinces in northeast China and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China, the centre will cover a wide range of data, share resources and provide high-quality and efficient services based on safe and reliable technology.

