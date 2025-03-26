Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  EY India launches customised fine-tuned LLM to enhance AI adoption in BFSI sector

EY India launches customised fine-tuned LLM to enhance AI adoption in BFSI sector

News
By Express Computer
0 5

EY India has developed a ‘Customised Fine-Tuned LLM’ tailored specifically for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, promising to revolutionize customer service and operational efficiency. As the industry moves towards vertical LLMs, EY India’s tailored LLM offers advanced AI-driven capabilities. It enhances answer accuracy, intent recognition, contextual comprehension, and BFSI-specific vocabulary depth, empowering clients with more precise and dependable AI outcomes.

Designed with a deep understanding of localized customer service with terminologies and regulatory requirements, the model offers multilingual support, including English and Hindi. This advanced AI solution leverages the fine-tuned LLAMA 3.1-8B instruct model to address the distinct challenges of customer care in the BFSI industry. The model delivers measurable business outcomes, including up to 50% cost savings.

This BFSI sector focused fine-tuned LLM has been trained specifically on Indian BFSI domain data and understands the contextual vocabulary and questions better than some of the most popular foundational LLMs available in the market, proved using scientific evaluation frameworks. This is possible due to extensive understanding of the domain inserted into the LLM via Parameter Efficient Finetuning with Low Rank Adaptation techniques.

Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, said, “”AI is rapidly transforming industries and driving economic growth. EY’s customised AI models are tailored to meet the specific needs of the BFSI sector, empowering banks to optimize operations, enhance risk management, and make data-driven decisions. By integrating AI into their daily business, banks can unlock new revenue streams, improve financial resilience, and contribute significantly to the broader economic landscape, reinforcing India’s position as a leader in the AI-driven economy.”

EY’s customised fine-tuned LLM can be hosted either on-premises or in a cloud environment with limited GPU requirements, ensuring significantly lower costs. BFSI organizations can leverage this model for customer service applications via text channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, and website chatbots, as well as voice-calling channels within their AI call center frameworks.

Rohit Pandharkar, Technology Consulting Partner, EY India, said, “The BFSI sector in India is setting a remarkable precedent in AI adoption. By leveraging customised AI models like EY’s fine-tuned LLM, the sector is not only enhancing customer care with deeper contextual understanding and regulatory compliance but also driving innovation in operational efficiency. This pioneering approach underscores the sector’s commitment to leading the way in responsible AI adoption.”

Unlike other models, this fine-tuned solution mitigates issues such as hallucinations and regulatory risks by being securely hosted within enterprise networks, eliminating concerns around data privacy and cross-border data exposure.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image