Novac Technology Solutions Introduces MIGOTO AI, An AI-Driven Training Innovation for Next-Gen Workforce

Revolutionizing the future of corporate learning with AI & Immersive Tech, Novac Technology Solutions, a distinguished leader in digital transformation and cloud solutions, today announced the launch of MIGOTO AI™, an AI- powered sales and soft skills training simulator designed to reshape workforce development at scale. Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Real-Time Data Analytics, MIGOTO AI™ delivers a cutting-edge, immersive, and scalable solution to revolutionize professional training across industries, equipping professionals with the skills to engage, persuade, and lead in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

MIGOTO AI redefines workplace training by bridging the gap between conventional learning methods and practical, real-world scenarios. The platform enhances sales effectiveness, soft skills, leadership acumen, customer engagement, and decision-making skills, ensuring professionals develop the required competencies required for success. By seamlessly integrating with Learning Management Systems (LMS) and corporate training frameworks, MIGOTO AI enables organizations to upskill employees faster, boost business performance, and future-proof their talent pool.

Scalability is one of the highlights as MIGOTO AI™ caters to enterprises of all sizes across industries like banking, retail, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, and corporate. Powered by Realistic Simulations for mirroring real-world sales and soft skills interactions for professionals and organizations, the AI- based adaptive learning tailors training paths to individual needs. Besides that, cross-platform compatibility ensures seamless learning and training experiences via VR and Web-based modules.

Commenting on the launch, Nanda Kishore N.S., Managing Director & CEO of Novac Technology Solutions, said “It is highly important that sales teams and professionals have the right skills to engage, persuade, and close deals effectively. MIGOTO AI is a game-changer by blending AI-powered adaptive learning with immersive simulations, ensuring that employees receive contextual, real-time training that enhances decision-making and performance. Our vision is to take this innovative solution beyond borders, empowering enterprises with future-ready talent.”

Pradeep B, Head of Digital Learning & Immersive Technology Services highlighted the platform’s impact on skill development, stating “MIGOTO AI is a catalyst for new-age corporate training by providing hands-on, scenario-based learning that adapts to individual performance. The platform offers professionals an engaging, interactive experience that enhances skills in areas such as sales negotiations, customer engagement, conflict resolution, leadership, and decision-making. The real-time analytics and feedback loop ensure continuous skill improvement, making training not just effective but also impactful.”

Adding to this, Shanavaz, AVP – Immersive Technology, emphasized the technological advantages of MIGOTO AI, saying: “MIGOTO AI combines the power of AI, VR, and real-time data analytics to create a high-impact learning environment. Its ability to replicate real-world challenges and provide actionable feedback empowers professionals to make better decisions, adapt quickly, and enhance their performance. This platform sets a new industry benchmark in professional training.”

MIGOTO AI ticks the right boxes with advanced performance analytics. It tracks key skills like persuasion, negotiation, and communication effectiveness. As the demand for highly skilled, future-ready professionals continues to rise, MIGOTO AI sets a new industry standard by integrating AI, VR, and analytics into a seamless, next-gen training ecosystem. By optimizing persuasion, problem-solving, decision-making, and leadership skills it equips organizations with the competitive edge they need to thrive in a fast-changing business world. With a steadfast focus on bolstering competencies in consultative selling, customer service, leadership, and team collaboration, MIGOTO AI™ is geared up to take workplace learning up a notch, empowering professionals to excel in today’s dynamic business environment.