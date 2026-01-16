F5 accelerates AI security with integrated runtime protection for enterprise AI at scale

F5 has announced the general availability of F5 AI Guardrails and F5 AI Red Team, two new offerings designed to secure mission-critical enterprise AI systems at scale. With these launches, F5 positions itself as the only vendor offering a comprehensive, end-to-end lifecycle approach to AI runtime security—covering continuous testing, adaptive governance and real-time protection for both standard and custom AI guardrails.

The new capabilities are aimed at enterprises deploying AI across customer experiences, internal workflows and decision-critical operations, where traditional security and governance models struggle to keep pace. F5 AI Guardrails and F5 AI Red Team are already in use at several Fortune 500 organisations globally, including highly regulated sectors such as financial services and healthcare.

Securing AI where interactions actually happen

Unlike conventional security tools that operate at the infrastructure perimeter, F5’s AI security strategy is built on deep application-layer expertise—where AI models, agents and users actually interact. The solutions are designed to be model-agnostic, deployment-flexible and adaptive in real time, allowing organisations to tailor security policies as AI systems evolve.

“Traditional enterprise governance cannot keep up with the velocity of AI,” said Kunal Anand, Chief Product Officer at F5. “When policy lags adoption, organisations face data leaks and unpredictable model behaviour. AI Guardrails secure AI traffic in real time, while AI Red Team proactively uncovers vulnerabilities before systems reach production—allowing teams to innovate with confidence rather than fear.”

From fragmented controls to unified AI security

As AI adoption accelerates, the threat landscape has expanded beyond external attacks to include prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, adversarial manipulation, sensitive data leakage and growing regulatory exposure. F5’s approach brings AI protection into the same security framework as APIs, web applications and DDoS defences, reducing reliance on fragmented point solutions.

By pairing AI Guardrails with AI Red Team, enterprises gain both defensive and offensive security capabilities—combining real-time runtime protection with continuous testing based on pre-built attack patterns. This helps organisations identify weaknesses early and maintain consistent policy enforcement across AI and non-AI applications alike.

Model-agnostic runtime protection with governance built in

F5 AI Guardrails provides a unified runtime security layer that protects AI models, applications and agents across clouds and deployment environments. As enterprises increasingly manage thousands—or even millions—of models, the platform delivers consistent protection against threats such as prompt injection, jailbreaks and data exfiltration.

Beyond threat prevention, AI Guardrails offers deep observability into AI inputs and outputs, enabling teams to understand not only what a model produced, but why. This level of transparency is critical for auditability and compliance, particularly under regulations such as GDPR and the EU AI Act.

Enabling confident AI at scale

With AI moving rapidly from experimentation to production, F5’s latest releases aim to shift enterprise security from reactive risk management to proactive enablement. By integrating runtime protection, continuous testing and governance into a single platform, F5 is helping organisations deploy AI at scale with greater visibility, control and confidence—turning AI security from a barrier into a catalyst for innovation.