First Advantage launches Digital Onboarding; a simple and convenient online onboarding solution

Today First Advantage, India’s leading Background Screening firm, announced the launch of its new Digital Onboarding, a solution for a faster, simpler and compliant candidate onboarding process.

Given the current scenario, candidate’s traditional onboarding process has slowed down considerably and become operationally challenging for both enterprise and medium size companies. Digital Onboarding is a solution for any organization in order to adhere to social distancing norms. The service assures efficient online onboarding of the candidate, removes the hassle of paperwork and further eliminates the need of the candidate’s physical presence.

Digital Onboarding is a one stop solution for onboarding and background verification for the candidate recruitment process. It is configurable and customizable to accommodate the organization needs. With the help of intuitive forms a ready joining kit is generated to align with the organization’s onboarding format. The solution also helps the organization to set up digital signatures in order to capture a candidate’s signature on the online joining kit. Upon completion of the process, the supporting documents can be downloaded anytime from the portal.

Amit Singh, Vice President & Head Commercial of First Advantage India said, “For any organization, possessing the right tools for a smooth onboarding is a necessity in these challenging times. First Advantage always believe in finding innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the recruitment teams, and the launch of this Digital Onboarding solution is yet another step in that direction. It is designed to provide scalability and flexibility to help improve an organization’s operational efficiencies. The solution enhances a candidate’s experience during the onboarding process in a compliant and efficient manner.”

First advantage has incorporated the universally compliant digital signature technology to eliminate the need for a candidate’s physical presence at the workplace, while providing a high level of scalability & flexibility to employers.

