Forcepoint Recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the 2020 Indian Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Vendor Company of the Year

Global cybersecurity leader Forcepoint announced that it has been recognised as the 2020 India DLP Vendor Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. Forcepoint’s next-generation DLP is designed for the evolving nature of today’s cybersecurity landscape and uses a human-centric approach to ensure that protection is not the enemy of productivity. Forcepoint’s risk-adaptive data protection solutions automatically apply appropriate actions based on an individual’s risk level while reducing false positive alerts for the cybersecurity teams, thereby freeing up their time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards are based on in-depth independent research that is presented to an elite panel of jury members to evaluate the contenders. This panel consists of some of the most prominent CIOs and CTOs from the Indian industry. Forcepoint took the number one industry rank in 2020 based on its excellence in several key areas, including technological advancements, customer satisfaction, and its visionary position in terms of macro market trends. Frost & Sullivan also takes revenue growth, portfolio diversity, and market penetration into account when awarding Company of the Year.

Frost & Sullivan’s award recognises Forcepoint’s Dynamic Data Protection (DDP) as unique in the cybersecurity industry. DDP integrates behaviour-centric analytics with data protection tools, allowing cybersecurity teams to prioritise high-risk activities and automate data protection policies in near real-time, providing the highest security and workforce productivity.

“The impeccable brand equity that Forcepoint has built in over the period of time by delivering DLP solutions that address today’s security needs makes it a vendor of choice for several large Indian brands.” said Rajarshi Dhar, Senior Industry Analyst, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

Surendra Singh, Senior Director and Country Manager at Forcepoint India, said, “Our endeavour has been to support enterprises in their digital transformation journeys through our unwavering focus on innovation and customer success. This recognition validates our behaviour-centric data protection approach, which places people and data at the centre of an organisation’s security design thinking and further solidifies our position as a leader in user and data protection. We remain committed to helping organisations leverage all the possibilities of a digital economy efficiently.”

“In the near future, India is expected to have its own Personal Data Protection law. Indian enterprises are going to need strong data protection mechanisms like human-centric data security to prevent data from misuse, unauthorised access, or loss, thereby protecting regulated, sensitive, and business-critical data,” added Singh.

