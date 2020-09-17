Data center as a service (DCaaS): The Future of Colocation – Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner and CEO, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
Data center as a service (DCaaS): The Future of Colocation
- DCaaS allows companies to lower their capital costs significantly
- Colocation data centre presents clear cost savings compared to building a private data center
- Yotta is ensuring maximum security on both physical and digital fronts to its customers
- By colocating or utilizing DCaaS offerings companies can avoid much of the worry and headache associated with fulfilling compliance needs.
