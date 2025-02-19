Fortinet delivers unmatched security and efficient network performance for the distributed enterprise with new next-gen firewalls

Fortinet announced the FortiGate 70G, FortiGate 50G, and FortiGate 30G, the latest G series next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) designed to meet the evolving technology and business demands of today’s distributed enterprises. Powered by Fortinet’s proprietary ASIC technology and the unified Fortinet operating system, FortiOS, the FortiGate G series delivers industry-leading security with unmatched performance. These features, combined with advanced networking support and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, reduce the risk of successful cyberattacks and allow customers to future-proof IT infrastructure while minimising operational costs and environmental impact.

“For nearly 25 years, we have set the standard for fortifying enterprise networks,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “By completing the FortiGate G series with the latest ASIC and FortiOS innovation, we give distributed enterprises cutting-edge tools like AI-powered security services and GenAI for network and security operations centres without compromising performance or sustainability needs. Our customers trust that Fortinet will continue redefining the standard for next-generation firewalls by delivering superior security effectiveness, greater energy efficiency, and unmatched performance for years to come.”

FortiGate G series: Industry-leading performance with AI-powered security

Today’s enterprises are under pressure to scale operations, secure expanding attack surfaces, and manage increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats while reducing costs and maintaining efficiency. The FortiGate G series is engineered to meet these demands, offering:

Cutting-edge security with unmatched power efficiency: The FortiGate G series delivers superior protection without compromising performance. For example , the new FortiGate 70G delivers up to 11x higher IPsec VPN and 7x higher firewall throughput than the industry average while consuming 62x fewer watts per Gbps of IPsec VPN throughput and 42x fewer watts per Gbps of firewall throughput.

Faster identification, containment, and mitigation of threats : FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services provides real-time, automated threat detection and response to defend against advanced ransomware, malware, and zero-day exploits.

FortiAI for enhanced cybersecurity operations : FortiAI, the Fortinet generative AI assistant, helps automate tasks, provides actionable insights, and improves threat detection. FortiGate customers can use FortiAI to support incident analysis, threat remediation, and playbook creation, empowering them to streamline security processes and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

Building a strong cybersecurity platform starts with the firewall

Fortinet was founded on the principle of converging networking and security into a unified cybersecurity platform anchored by a single operating system. The Fortinet Security Fabric is the result of more than two decades of relentless focus on the company’s platform vision to provide customers with end-to-end visibility, unified management, and automated threat intelligence sharing. All FortiGate NGFWs, including the FortiGate G series, seamlessly integrate into the Fortinet Security Fabric so customers can build a secure foundation to advance their overall security measures from adopting secure access service edge (SASE) solutions to enhancing security operations with FortiAI. Fortinet empowers organisations to evolve their cybersecurity strategy, ensuring comprehensive protection and operational efficiency at every stage of their journey.