Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Deutsche India drives global banking innovation with cutting-edge tech solutions

Deutsche India drives global banking innovation with cutting-edge tech solutions

NewsArtificial Intelligence AI
By Express Computer
Bernd Leukert and Dilipkumar Khandelwal
0 6

India is at the heart of Deutsche Bank’s technology transformation, shaping the future of global banking through ground-breaking innovation. This commitment was brought to life at the bank’s flagship ‘Bank on Tech’ event, where Deutsche India—Deutsche Bank’s global technology hub—unveiled cutting-edge solutions developed by its India-based teams.

The event brought together Deutsche Bank’s global technology leadership and highlighted how India is driving innovation across Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Generative AI. These advancements are central to Deutsche Bank’s vision of becoming a digital-first, data-secure, and customer-centric bank.

Speaking at the event, Bernd Leukert, Chief Technology, Data, and Innovation Officer at Deutsche Bank, emphasised the transformative power of technology in banking. “Technology is at the heart of everything we do, and the innovations we’re seeing today are redefining the future of banking,” he said. “Our investments in global talent and digital capabilities are unlocking new possibilities for our clients.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Global CIO Corporate Functions, Deutsche Bank and CEO, Deutsche India, highlighted the importance of a unified global approach. “Our technology strategy is built on collaboration across our global teams, each contributing unique expertise and innovation,” he stated. “Our skilling programs and university partnerships ensure our teams remain at the forefront of technology, delivering impactful solutions for the bank and our clients.”

Beyond innovation, Deutsche Bank remains committed to investing in its workforce. Reskilling and upskilling initiatives, along with partnerships with educational institutions, ensure employees are equipped to thrive in an evolving tech landscape.

The ‘Bank on Tech’ event stands testament to Deutsche Bank’s commitment to technology, its investment in talent and the pivotal role India plays in shaping the future of banking.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image