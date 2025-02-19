Housing.com & PropTiger.com parent company REA India appoints technology veteran Abhishek Makkar as Chief Technology Officer

India’s leading PropTech company, REA India that owns Housing.com – India’s No. 1 Real Estate App and PropTiger.com – digital real estate transaction & advisory platform, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Makkar as Chief Technology Officer. Based in the company’s Gurgaon office, he will lead the Engineering and Data Science Teams and join the REA India Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Dhruv Agarwala, CEO.

Mr. Makkar brings over 19 years of extensive experience in technology leadership having driven innovation at several global technology companies. In his most recent role at Expedia India, he spent seven years spearheading core eCommerce technology initiatives. Previously at Amazon, he led global engineering teams focused on retail experiences and alternate delivery.

Mr. Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com & PropTiger.com stated, “We welcome Abhishek to our leadership team. His proven track record in scaling technology operations and driving innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. As we continue to transform the home buying, selling & renting journey through technology innovations, Abhishek’s expertise will be instrumental in advancing our platform capabilities and extending our technology leadership.”

Mr. Abhishek Makkar, Group CTO, Housing.com & PropTiger.com, said, “It’s a privilege to join at this exciting juncture of the group’s growth journey. The real estate industry is ripe for technological transformation, and both Housing.com & PropTiger.com are uniquely positioned to lead this change. I look forward to working with the talented REA India team to build innovative solutions that will reshape how people discover and access their dream homes. My experience in scaling technology and driving digital innovation aligns perfectly with the group’s mission to revolutionise the real estate sector.”

Mr. Makkar’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the group’s technological evolution and growth journey. His extensive experience in building scalable technology platforms, combined with his proven leadership in driving digital transformation at global companies, positions REA India to accelerate its innovation agenda and enhance its market leadership in the digital real estate space.