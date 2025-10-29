Futurex expands Australia presence with Melbourne Data Center, strengthening cloud hsm leadership to 16 sites

Futurex announced the addition of a new VirtuCrypt data center in Melbourne. Together with its Sydney site, Futurex now operates two data centers in Australia as part of its 16-site global infrastructure, providing enterprises across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region with in-region cryptographic processing, data residency assurance, and dedicated regional support.

Powered by Futurex’s CryptoHub platform, these data centers deliver unified hardware security modules (HSM), enterprise key management, PKI and CA, and data protection from a single platform. Available as an on-premises appliance, virtual instance, or cloud service, CryptoHub extends beyond traditional HSMs to deliver unmatched scalability, speed, and control across environments.

Crucial to the Australian payment industry, Futurex HSMs are AusPayNet certified and are compliant with AS2805 standards. This enables our customers throughout the region to secure communications and protect sensitive information in the cloud.

This expansion supports the region’s accelerating digital transformation, strengthening the foundation for secure, compliant, and scalable cloud adoption across the financial services, government, telecommunications, and enterprise sectors throughout APAC.

Futurex’s expanded Australia presence delivers:

In-region cloud HSMs and key management – Lower latency and streamlined compliance with dual Australian data centers and direct connectivity to all major hyperscalers.

PQC-ready cryptography – Certified post-quantum algorithms, hybrid certificate authorities, and CryptoHub as the foundation for enterprise PQC readiness.

Cryptographic orchestration at scale – Centralized management of on-premises, virtual, and cloud HSMs with unified policy enforcement and lifecycle automation.

Unified crypto operations – Single control pane managing diverse cryptographic use cases while reducing operational complexity.

“The Australia and Asia-Pacific region is a dynamic market for digital transformation and cybersecurity,” said David Close, Chief Solutions Architect, Futurex.

“With two local data centers now online and a strong channel ecosystem in place, Futurex is delivering regionally compliant, scalable encryption solutions, built on a future-proof roadmap for next-generation cryptography.”