Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  HCLTech and Talents of Endearment to launch AI-powered learning framework

HCLTech and Talents of Endearment to launch AI-powered learning framework

News
By Express Computer
0 10

 HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Talents of Endearment (TalEn) today announced a partnership to launch an AI-powered learning and development framework that empowers professionals and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven world.

The partnership aims to deliver adaptive learning paths by bringing together HCLTech’s Career ShaperTM platform and TalEn’s innovative education and recruitment approach. Powered by HCLTech’s global expertise in technology and industry domains,  the Career Shaper™ platform, combined with TalEn’s regional experience, will equip the enterprise workforce with future-ready skills. The offerings include hiring solutions, assessments for core and adjacent careers, role-based upskilling, tech programs for non-techies, masterclasses for decision makers, AI-led learning products and finishing schools for graduates. These offerings will be rolled out in the region starting in Q3 FY26.

“Technology becomes a true catalyst for transformation when driven by purpose,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of EdTech Business, HCLTech. “While AI brings speed and scale to innovation, it’s our sense of purpose that charts the course. This collaboration is dedicated to equipping organizations for the future by nurturing essential human qualities — empathy, ethical judgment and leadership — alongside deep technical expertise.”

“The workplace of tomorrow will be defined not only by digital progress, but by our shared humanity,” added Dr. Abed Baidas, Founder & CEO, Talents of Endearment. “Through this partnership, we are building learning ecosystems that balance competence with character. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to lead with integrity and adaptability in an AI-driven world.”

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image