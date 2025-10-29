HCLTech and Talents of Endearment to launch AI-powered learning framework

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Talents of Endearment (TalEn) today announced a partnership to launch an AI-powered learning and development framework that empowers professionals and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven world.

The partnership aims to deliver adaptive learning paths by bringing together HCLTech’s Career ShaperTM platform and TalEn’s innovative education and recruitment approach. Powered by HCLTech’s global expertise in technology and industry domains, the Career Shaper™ platform, combined with TalEn’s regional experience, will equip the enterprise workforce with future-ready skills. The offerings include hiring solutions, assessments for core and adjacent careers, role-based upskilling, tech programs for non-techies, masterclasses for decision makers, AI-led learning products and finishing schools for graduates. These offerings will be rolled out in the region starting in Q3 FY26.

“Technology becomes a true catalyst for transformation when driven by purpose,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of EdTech Business, HCLTech. “While AI brings speed and scale to innovation, it’s our sense of purpose that charts the course. This collaboration is dedicated to equipping organizations for the future by nurturing essential human qualities — empathy, ethical judgment and leadership — alongside deep technical expertise.”

“The workplace of tomorrow will be defined not only by digital progress, but by our shared humanity,” added Dr. Abed Baidas, Founder & CEO, Talents of Endearment. “Through this partnership, we are building learning ecosystems that balance competence with character. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to lead with integrity and adaptability in an AI-driven world.”