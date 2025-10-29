Express Computer

General Mills India center expands presence in India through a new office in Pune

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in India’s business landscape, General Mills India Center has inaugurated a new satellite office in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, a fast-growing hub for technology and innovation.

This expansion underscores General Mills’ commitment to investing in future-ready workplaces that attract and nurture talent while fostering innovation, collaboration, and a culture of belonging. The Pune location will help to support increasing business demands and will house employees from the Digital & Technology function, a vital pillar of the company’s global innovation and growth strategy.

Spanning 5500 square feet, the new office features state-of-the-art infrastructure, tech-enabled workstations, and collaborative spaces designed to enhance productivity and well-being. The workspace design embodies General Mills’ people-first philosophy, seen across all its locations worldwide.

Gautam Kaul, Director – Global Workplace Strategy & Solutions, General Mills India Centre, said. “Our new office in Pune is more than a geographic expansion; it represents our commitment to continue to invest in new talent to drive growth, innovation, collaboration, and impact across General Mills.”

