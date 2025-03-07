GCCs bring sunshine for women hiring in tech, 61% of Companies Anticipate 50%+ Growth in Women Hires by 2030

Express Computer

By Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services

“In the current scenario, less than half of working-age women- just 42% are part of the global workforce. This means that for every two employed men, only one woman is working. The gap further widens in tech, where women make up less than a third of the workforce, according to the World Bank. The disparity is even starker in leadership, with women holding just 18-19% of executive roles. Gender biases, lack of mentorship, and limited access to professional development continue to hinder women&#39;s career growth, contributing to high attrition rates in tech. However, organisations are increasingly recognising the need for a diverse workforce and are actively working to bridge the gender gap. Hence, the women’s workforce in the IT sector is expected to grow by 12% by year-end.

While the tech industry is making strides in hiring more women, the push for gender diversity is even more pronounced in Global Capability Centers (GCCs). What was once a slow shift is now gaining unstoppable momentum. For instance, in the next 12 months, 7% of GCCs expect a 50%+ surge in hiring women, while 28% anticipate a 20–50% increase, signaling a strong commitment to inclusion. Bengaluru is at the forefront, with 12% of companies projecting a 50%+ rise in women hires. Looking ahead to CY2030, 61% of GCCs expect a 50%+ increase in hiring women, and 23% foresee 20- -50 % growth. Delhi/NCR leads the charge, with 77% anticipating a 50%+ rise, followed by Chennai (72%) and Bengaluru (65%), reinforcing long-term diversity strategies.

Hence, sustained efforts in hiring, mentorship, and leadership will ensure that diversity isn’t just an initiative but an integral part of the future tech and GCC workforce  in India.”

