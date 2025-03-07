Proofpoint appoints Bikramdeep Singh as the new India country manager

Proofpoint announced that Bikramdeep Singh has been appointed as the new India Country Manager. In this newly created role, Bikramdeep will lead Proofpoint’s strategy in India, manage business operations focusing on acquiring new customers, and support the company’s strategic plan in the region.

Bikramdeep brings over extensive experience in the cybersecurity and IT industry, where he has led teams to drive Indian business growth and consistently demonstrated expertise in driving results and fostering growth. This appointment underscores Proofpoint’s commitment to investing in a high-growth region to help Indian organisations address human-centric cyber threats through its innovative platform offering, including key solutions for email security, data loss prevention (DLP), insider threat management (ITM), and human risk management.

As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, human error remains the top concern for CISOs; almost three-quarters (74%) of CISOs believe human error is their biggest cyber vulnerability, up from 60% in 2023 and 56% in 2022. Even more (80%) believe human risk and employee negligence are key cyber security concerns over the next two years, according to Proofpoint’s 2024 Voice of the CISO Report.

“I am very excited to join Proofpoint as the first country manager for India,” said Bikramdeep Singh. “Now is the perfect moment to step into this role, as the rapid evolution of AI is transforming the business landscape, bringing vast opportunities for innovation as well as unique challenges in safeguarding people and data. Proofpoint is a global trusted leader in cybersecurity, and I look forward to bringing its award-winning, human-centric cybersecurity platform to India, empowering customers to navigate an evolving threat landscape, protect their people, and keep their data secure.”

“India holds significant strategic importance for Proofpoint: Aside from being a hyper-growth market, India is home to top global tech talent, providing an excellent opportunity for Proofpoint to leverage local expertise and further drive innovation in human-centric cybersecurity. To effectively address the evolving cybersecurity challenges, Proofpoint is committed to supporting its customers in India by building a strong local team starting with our first country manager,” said George Lee, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan at Proofpoint. “I am thrilled to welcome Bikramdeep, whose deep expertise in cybersecurity and keen understanding of the Indian market make him an invaluable addition to our team. His leadership will drive growth and advance our mission to protect people and safeguard data in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Before joining Proofpoint, Bikramdeep held senior positions at Imperva, now part of Thales, and Palo Alto Networks and RSA, where he drove business expansion and built successful teams in India.