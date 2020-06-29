Google expands Business Messages via Google Maps, Search

Read Article

Google has announced to expand Business Messages in Maps and Search to support all kinds of businesses connect directly with their customers.

Business Messages will also be available on mobile websites so that a business can add the ability for customers to quickly “Message” right from their website and offer the same smart automated replies, paired with live agent connection, Google said in a statement.

“Messaging has become such a valuable way to connect with customers that twice as many businesses are messaging via Google now, compared to last year,” the company informed.

Business Messages provides brands a comprehensive messaging solution across Android devices, and through Maps on iOS.

Several organisations, including MyGov in India, were among the first to try the updated Business Messages experience to make customer care more effective and efficient, particularly during Covid-19.

“MyGov, with partner Amplify.ai, is providing help and answering live questions from Indian citizens about hours, Covid-19 helplines, and ways to volunteer and donate, for more than 11,000 food and night shelters across India,” said Google.

The tech giant this month launched a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps for users in India to help them find information on Covid-19 testing centres near them.

The search giant partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide the information on authorised testing labs. The Search, Assistant, and Maps currently feature 700 testing labs across 300 cities in India.

The feature is currently available in English and eight Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Business Messages, however, is currently available in English, with expanded coverage to other languages launching soon, said Google.

