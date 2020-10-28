Express Computer


Google to make its product packaging plastic free by 2025

By IANS
Google AI
Google has pledged to make its product packaging 100 per cent plastic free and completely recyclable by 2025.

Currently, the back housing (or the back cover) of the recently launched Pixel 5 is made with 100 per cent recycled aluminum, Google said in a statement on Monday.

“We’ll continue to keep all shipping of Made by Google hardware to and from our direct customers 100 percent carbon neutral,” it said.

Google said it has already made a reduction in plastic use in its packaging since 2016, but it has “a lot of hard work ahead in order to meet this new goal”.

“To get us there, we need to uncover alternative, recyclable materials that will still protect our products,” said David Bourne, Sustainability Systems Architect.

Last year, Google committed that all of its products would include recycled materials by 2022.

This year, all of the new Pixel and Nest products are designed with recycled material.

The new Nest Audio contains 70 per cent recycled plastic across its enclosure parts including the acoustic fabric, and is covered in the same sustainable fabric that Google first introduced with Nest Mini last year.

“For our latest Nest Thermostat, we made the trim plate from 75 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic”.

Google said that it is updating its original goal and committing to using recycled or renewable material in at least 50 percent of all plastic used across all our hardware products by 2025, prioritizing recycled plastic everywhere we can.

“Our new 50 per cent commitment raises the bar well beyond industry standards”., the company said.

–IANS


IANS
