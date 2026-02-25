Group-IB partners with Savex to strengthen predictive cyber defense across India and SAARC

As cyber threats grow in sophistication and scale across South Asia’s rapidly expanding digital economy, cybersecurity provider Group-IB has announced a strategic distribution partnership with Savex Technologies to strengthen predictive threat intelligence and cyber fraud protection across India and the SAARC region.

The collaboration signals a shift in regional cybersecurity strategy—from reactive defence models to intelligence-led, predictive cyber resilience, at a time when enterprises are grappling with rising fraud attempts, account takeovers, business email compromise, and large-scale phishing campaigns.

Driving intelligence-led cyber resilience

Under the agreement, Savex Technologies will distribute Group-IB’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio across India and neighbouring SAARC markets. The portfolio includes Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Attack Surface Management, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Digital Risk Protection, Business Email Protection, and Digital Forensics and Incident Response services.

Group-IB has positioned itself as a leader in adversary-centric, predictive threat intelligence and cyber fraud fusion. Unlike traditional detection-based systems that respond after a breach occurs, predictive intelligence frameworks focus on identifying emerging threat actors, malicious infrastructure, and evolving tactics before they cause operational or financial damage.

By combining Group-IB’s intelligence capabilities with Savex’s deep regional distribution network and enterprise relationships, the partnership aims to enable organisations to detect and neutralise cyber threats before they escalate into major incidents.

This proactive model is particularly critical in India and SAARC, where digital adoption is accelerating across BFSI, e-commerce, telecom, government, and manufacturing sectors—expanding the attack surface for cybercriminal networks operating across borders.

Addressing India’s expanding digital risk landscape

India represents one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, supported by rapid fintech adoption, expanding e-commerce ecosystems, digital public infrastructure initiatives, and enterprise cloud transformation. However, this growth has also attracted increasingly organised cybercrime syndicates targeting financial systems, customer identities, and enterprise email infrastructures.

Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB, emphasised India’s strategic importance in the company’s global expansion roadmap.

“India is one of the most important markets for Group-IB, not only because of its position as a global economic powerhouse, but also because of the sheer scale and diversity of its digital ecosystem,” Volkov said. “With a population of over a billion people and one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, India represents both immense opportunity and complex cyber risk. Partnering with Savex allows us to bring our adversary-centric, intelligence-driven cybersecurity capabilities closer to Indian organisations, helping them protect their customers, data, and trust as digital adoption continues to accelerate.”

The reference to “trust” is particularly relevant in the current regulatory climate, as organisations balance rapid digital innovation with evolving compliance requirements and data protection frameworks.

From reactive defence to predictive intelligence

Traditional cybersecurity models often focus on perimeter defences and post-incident response. However, advanced fraud schemes and coordinated phishing operations now rely on distributed infrastructure, AI-generated content, and social engineering tactics that can bypass static defences.

Group-IB’s model integrates threat intelligence with fraud detection mechanisms to create what it describes as cyber fraud fusion—linking signals across digital risk surfaces, financial fraud patterns, and adversary behaviour.

This approach enables organisations to gain early visibility into malicious infrastructure, compromised credentials, phishing kits, and account takeover patterns. Instead of responding after financial loss or reputational damage, enterprises can proactively disrupt fraud operations.

For industries such as banking, fintech, e-commerce, and telecom—where customer trust is a business differentiator—predictive capabilities are increasingly becoming board-level priorities.

Expanding regional reach through Savex

Savex Technologies, one of India’s leading ICT distributors, brings extensive channel reach and strong relationships with enterprise customers across the region. The partnership strengthens Savex’s cybersecurity portfolio while expanding Group-IB’s market access in India and SAARC.

“We are delighted to partner with Group-IB to provide local businesses with access to such powerful cybersecurity technology,” said Raunak Jagasia, Director, Savex Technologies. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to support clients in safeguarding their digital assets and reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive security solutions.”

By integrating advanced intelligence platforms into its channel ecosystem, Savex aims to help enterprises enhance their security maturity—particularly as cyberattacks grow more targeted and financially motivated.

The road ahead

As India’s digital economy continues to expand, enterprises are under mounting pressure to strengthen cyber resilience without slowing innovation. Cross-border fraud operations, ransomware campaigns, phishing-as-a-service platforms, and business email compromise attacks are evolving rapidly.

The Group-IB and Savex partnership reflects a broader industry transition toward intelligence-driven cybersecurity frameworks that prioritise anticipation over reaction. In a region where digital growth and cyber risk are rising in parallel, predictive defence capabilities may prove critical in safeguarding enterprise value and customer trust.