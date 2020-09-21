Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  HCL to acquire Australian IT solutions firm DWS

HCL to acquire Australian IT solutions firm DWS

News
By IANS
0 0
Read Article

HCL Technologies on Monday announced to acquire DWS Limited, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of DWS will enhance HCL’s contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening its client portfolio across key industries, the company said in a statement.

DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.

“HCL has invested in the region for over 20 years and is committed to enabling digitilisation and growing the local ecosystem. We look forward to welcoming the DWS team to HCL and creating enhanced global learning and career opportunities for them,” said Michael Horton, Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies.

The DWS Group, with FY20 revenue at $167.9 million (Australian), provides a wide range of IT services including digital transformation, application development and support, programme and project management and consulting.

“We are delighted the DWS team is joining HCL. As a leading name in the global technology industry and with over 150,000 employees across 49 countries, they bring best in class technology capabilities, global scale and a wide network of clients and partners across industries,” said Danny Wallis, CEO and Managing Director, DWS.

HCL currently employs 1,600 people in major Australian cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

As of June 30, HCL had consolidated revenue of $9.93 billion with a 150,287-strong workforce globally.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Is SASE just an Industry Analyst's digression? Attend our Free Webinar to learn how SASE security model can help your organization
    Register Now
    close-image